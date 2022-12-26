Olivia Molly Rogers is brutally taunted by a family member following her split from husband Justin

Olivia Molly Rogers has revealed that she was brutally mocked by a family member after she split from husband Justin McKeone.

In a video shared on TikTok, the former Miss Universe Australia said the person criticized her for “acting up” while in a relationship with Justin.

“I left my husband about three months ago and everyone has been very supportive, but a family member said something to me,” said Olivia, 30.

“At the time, I thought I wasn’t sure if they were trying to be funny, and in hindsight I said no, it was definitely a dig.”

Olivia continued: “But this is what they told me, they said, ‘Livvy, have you thought about acting?’

‘And I said, ‘nah, it’s not really for me, I don’t think I can do it.’ And they were like “oh, but I think you’d be really good at that… you’ve been doing really well for the last four years.”

Olivia recently confirmed her split from husband Justin after just eight months of marriage.

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s marriage began to surface in September after fans noted that she had gone back to using her maiden name on Instagram and removed all photos from her wedding in February.

The former couple, who met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of vacation snaps from their trip to New York City.

olivia at last addressed their breakup in an Instagram post on October 3.

“After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” their breakup Instagram post read.

“I do not wish to make any further statements on this in the near future,” he added.

Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thank you for all your private DMs, kindness and support.’