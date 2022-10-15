Olivia Molly Rogers ‘figured out what she deserved’ after giving up alcohol

Olivia Molly Rogers has revealed she ‘figured out what she deserved’ after giving up alcohol last year in the latest reveal following her breakup from husband Justin McKeone.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 30, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she stopped drinking in May 2021, but now enjoys the occasional drink.

“A lot of people have signed up to ask where I am with not drinking. So I thought I’d give you a little update,” she wrote.

Olivia Molly Rogers says she ‘find out what she deserved’ after giving up alcohol last year in the latest reveal following her split from husband Justin McKeone

“As most of you will know. I decided to stop drinking in May 2021,” she continued.

My time without alcohol has taught me a little bit about myself and helped me recognize certain patterns in my life.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I’m comfortable having a drink or two and leave it at that.

“So while I still wouldn’t call myself a ‘drinker’, I wouldn’t call myself a teetotaler anymore,” she continued.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 30, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she stopped drinking in May 2021, but now enjoys the occasional drink

The model went on to explain that she is now “much more comfortable in her own skin” and has finally discovered “what she deserves.”

“I’m so glad I took the alcohol-free time to work on myself and figure out what I want and deserve.

“I feel so much more comfortable in my own skin and I’ve been able to prove to myself that I don’t need alcohol in any social situation, but if I choose to have a drink, that’s fine too!

It comes just a day after she opted for a gorgeous bright orange Helen O’Connor maxi dress with bold cutouts and a peekaboo midriff on the Urban Garden Runway at Wesley Place.

“I will always advocate being alcohol-free. opting for out-of-the-ordinary options and taking alcohol off because it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself,” she added.

The influencer has been very open on Instagram for the past week since she revealed her eight-month separation from her husband.

On Friday, she shared a photo of a doctor’s waiting room on Instagram.

“Starting the day with a psych session,” she wrote to her 192,000 followers.

“I currently see a psychologist every week and he has been such a great support to me.”

The former Miss Universe spoke to the Herald Sun on Wednesday about her ‘raw’ split from McKeone (left) after just seven months of marriage

The revelation comes as the model revealed that her life is “falling apart” after her breakup.

The influencer took to Instagram on Tuesday and said, “My life has been falling apart a bit lately, but at least my skin isn’t,” before sharing her skincare tips with fans.

She recently spoke to The Advertiser about her post-breakup blues after checking out her stuff on the first day of Melbourne Fashion Week on Monday.

“I’m focusing on having a good time and living my best life,” she said at the launch of the Urban Runway at Wesley Place.

‘Wearing a good outfit is certainly good for your self-confidence. It’s been a tough time, but I’ll get there,” she continued.

Olivia revealed her life is ‘falling apart’ after her split from McKeone

“With fashion week, the races, it’s a good time to break up. It’s break-up season, as they say.’

Olivia has had a very busy week with some of the most incredible fashion moments of her career since announcing her divorce from husband Justin last week.

While the former beauty has said she’s “really struggling” and “her life is falling apart,” she appears to be taking revenge after taking revenge on countless red carpets across Australia.

On Wednesday, she covered her heartbreak in bolts of tulle in a striking pink dress as she walked the red carpet at a David Jones party event in Melbourne.

When she attended the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s spring collection, she said she wanted to keep the details of her breakup private while focusing on her work. In the picture together at a friend’s party in July

It comes just a day after the Adelaide-born influencer chose a gorgeous bright orange Helen O’Connor maxi dress with striking cutouts and a peekaboo midriff on the Urban Garden Runway at Wesley Place.

And on Wednesday, she had a “Princess Diana moment” when she appeared in public for the first time since confirming her divorce from husband Justin McKeone.

Olivia caught the eye in a glamorous black cocktail dress at the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s spring/summer collection on the Gold Coast.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved holiday snaps from their trip to New York City.

The dress quickly drew comparisons to the infamous “revenge dress” Diana wore at an event at London’s Serpentine Gallery in 1994, shortly after her husband Prince Charles – now King Charles III – admitted to adultery in a television interview.

There is no suggestion of a third party in Olivia and Justin’s breakup.

It comes after her ex Justin was partying up a storm on Saturday night with two gorgeous models looking anything but broken.

An Instagram photo showed the accountant drinking with nightclub owner Nick Russian and models Brooke Bailey and Siobhan Steindl at Bar Bambi in Melbourne.

Just hours after the photo surfaced, Olivia shared a heartbreaking post revealing she lost custody of her dog Ziggy during her divorce from Justin.

“As I know you all love Ziggy and I keep getting questions about him. He no longer lives with me,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday morning.

“Justin took him. I’m devastated and don’t want to talk about it any further,” she added.

She decided to ask her followers to stop asking questions about her private life because she “wants to move forward.”

‘[I will] keep sharing things with you, but some aspects are private and will remain private,” she added.

The model announced her split earlier this month, just days after rumors surfaced about the troubled state of their marriage.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved vacation snaps from their trip to New York City.