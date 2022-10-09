Olivia Molly Rogers’ estranged husband Justin McKeone parties with stunning models

Olivia Molly Rogers’ estranged husband Justin McKeone has wasted no time getting back on the social scene after the couple’s shock.

Justin, who was married to the former Miss Universe Australia for just eight months, was spotted out in a storm Saturday night with two gorgeous models who looked anything but broken.

An Instagram photo shows the accountant drinking and laughing with entrepreneur Nick Russian and models Brooke Bailey and Siobhan Steindl at Bar Bambi in Melbourne.

Olivia Molly Rogers’ estranged husband Justin McKeone (right) was partying Saturday night with entrepreneur Nick Russian (far left) and models Brooke Bailey (second, left) and Siobhan Steindl (second, right) at Melbourne’s Bar Bambi

Just hours after the photo surfaced, Olivia shared a heartbreaking Instagram post revealing she lost custody of her dog Ziggy during her divorce from Justin.

“As I know you all love Ziggy and I keep getting questions about him. He doesn’t live with me anymore,” she posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday morning.

“Justin took him. I’m devastated and don’t want to talk about it any further,” she added.

Just hours after the photo surfaced, Olivia (pictured) shared a heartbreaking Instagram post revealing that she lost custody of her dog Ziggy during her divorce from Justin.

“As I know you all love Ziggy and I keep getting questions about him. He doesn’t live with me anymore,” she wrote. “Justin took him. I’m devastated and don’t want to talk about it anymore,” Olivia wrote to Instagram Stories on Sunday

Pictured is the ex-couple’s dog, Ziggy

She ended by asking her followers to stop asking about her private life because she “wants to move forward.”

‘[I will] keep sharing things with you, but some aspects are private and will remain private,” she added.

It comes days after the beauty queen discussed her divorce from Justin and revealed how she tried to distract herself from the heartbreak.

“It’s been a few weeks now. It’s still very raw. There are a number of factors, but the details are private and I now want to focus on my work and spending time with my family and friends,” she said on Wednesday.

The model announced on Tuesday that she had split up, just days after rumors surfaced about the troubled state of their marriage. Speaking about her breakup in an Instagram post, she wrote: “After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to break up as a couple.” (Pictured together in happier times)

“It’s been a few weeks now. It’s still very raw,” she told the Herald Sun on Wednesday.

“There are a number of factors, but the details are private and I now want to focus on my work and spending time with my family and friends.”

The model announced on Tuesday that she had split up, just days after rumors surfaced about the troubled state of their marriage.

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s wedding started swirling after fans noticed that she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding. (Pictured together at a friend’s party in July)

Speaking about her breakup in an Instagram post, she wrote: “After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to break up as a couple.

“I don’t want to make any further statements about this for the foreseeable future,” she added.

“Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thanks for all your private DMs, kindness and support.”

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s wedding started swirling after fans noticed that she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved vacation snaps from their trip to New York City.