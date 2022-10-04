Olivia Molly Rogers confirms split from husband Justin Mckeone

Olivia Molly Rogers has announced her divorce from husband Justin Mckeone just days after rumors surfaced about the dire state of their marriage.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 30, spoke about her breakup in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying the couple had “come to the difficult decision to break up as a couple” after four and a half years together and just seven months of marriage.

Hours before confirming the split, first reported by Daily Mail Australia on Monday, Olivia was seen taking a flight at Melbourne Airport en route to the Gold Coast, where she will attend a fashion event.

Former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers (pictured at Melbourne airport on Tuesday) has announced she has split from husband Justin Mckeone

The 30-year-old model said she and Justin (left) had “come to the difficult decision to break up as a couple” after four and a half years together and just seven months of marriage

Olivia was joined by a host of other models, reality stars and influencers who were all heading down the highway for the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s new collection.

She wore a black sweater and matching pants, as well as designer glasses, and carried her belongings in a leather backpack.

“After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have made the difficult decision to break up as a couple,” read her break-up post on Instagram.

She spoke about her breakup in an Instagram post on Tuesday (pictured)

Hours before confirming the split, Olivia was seen catching a flight at Melbourne Airport en route to the Gold Coast, where she will attend a fashion event.

“I don’t want to make any further statements about this for the foreseeable future,” she added.

“Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thanks for all your private DMs, kindness and support.

“I’m so grateful to all of you. I love you.’

Brooke Warne, the eldest daughter of the late cricketer Shane Warne, was also seen at the airport, who went to the gate in an all-black outfit.

She was joined by a host of other models and influencers – including Keira Maguire (pictured) – who were all heading to the highway for the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s new collection

Brooke Warne, daughter of the late Shane Warne, was also seen on a flight to the Gold Coast

Brooke paired a long coat with white sneakers and a Dior satchel, which she wore by the top handle.

Bachelor star Keira Maguire opted for black tights and a long-sleeved t-shirt, which she paired with a Balenciaga sweater and Ugg boots.

Mia Fevola, the stepdaughter of AFL great Brendan Fevola, kept it casual in a brown sweater and sweatpants and carried a Louis Vuitton tote.

Bachelorette Keira Maguire opted for black tights and a long-sleeved T-shirt

Mia Fevola, the stepdaughter of AFL great Brendan Fevola, kept it casual in a brown sweater and sweatpants and carried a Louis Vuitton tote bag

A tired-looking Mia wore minimal makeup for her interstate flight

Mia was seen on the phone waiting at the gate

Fashion designers Bianca and Bridgett Roccisano spoke to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday and spoke enthusiastically about their new collection, a collaboration with Styled by Bloom.

“This is our largest collection ever,” Bianca said.

“This company has grown rapidly and we are excited to be with some of the most talented influencers and talent in Australia.”

The launch will showcase around 70 pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s wedding started swirling over the weekend after fans noticed she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding. (Pictured together at a friend’s party in July)

In addition to the contingent on display at Melbourne Airport, Tegan Martin, Tammy Hembrow and Francesca Hung will also be in attendance.

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s wedding began to swirl over the weekend after fans noticed she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved vacation snaps from their trip to New York City.