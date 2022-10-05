Olivia Molly Rogers breaks her silence on ‘very raw break-up’ with husband Justin McKeone

<!–

Olivia Molly Rogers has first opened up about her ‘raw’ split from Justin McKeone after just seven months of marriage.

The former Miss Universe, 30, spoke to the Herald Sun on Wednesday following the couple’s sudden breakup after four and a half years together.

When she attended the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s spring collection, she said she wanted to keep the details of her breakup private while focusing on her work.

“It’s been a few weeks now, it’s still very raw, there are a number of factors, but the details are private and I now want to focus on my work and spend time with my family and friends,” she said.

“This time has just shown me how many beautiful friends and family I have.

“Even from strangers, the support was really overwhelming and that was the most fun because you’re always so scared of how things will unfold.”

Olivia then doubled down and wanted to keep the details private, despite speculation about what happened between her and Justin.

The model announced their split just days after rumors surfaced about the dire state of their marriage.

Speaking about her breakup in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she said the couple had “come to the difficult decision to break up as a couple” after four and a half years together and just seven months of marriage.

“After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have made the difficult decision to break up as a couple,” read her break-up post on Instagram.

“I don’t want to make any further statements about this for the foreseeable future,” she added.

“Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thanks for all your private DMs, kindness and support.

“I’m so grateful to all of you. I love you,’ she finished.

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s wedding began to swirl over the weekend after fans noticed she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved holiday snaps from their trip to New York City.