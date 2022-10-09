Olivia Molly Rogers’ beloved dog Ziggy becomes centre of split

Olivia Molly Rogers has been left heartbroken after losing custody of her dog Ziggy after divorcing her seven-month-old husband Justin McKeone.

Olivia posted about her dog on Instagram Stories on Sunday and clarified that the dog no longer lived with her.

“As I know you all love Ziggy and I keep getting questions about him. He doesn’t live with me anymore,” she wrote.

Influencer Olivia Molly Rogers’ (pictured) beloved dog Ziggy has become the center of a custody battle with ex-husband Justin McKeone after the couple split after seven months of marriage

“Justin took him. I’m devastated and don’t want to talk about it any further,” she added.

She ended by asking her followers to stop asking about her private life because she “wants to move forward.”

‘[I will] keep sharing things with you, but some aspects are private and will remain private,” she added.

The former Miss Universe spoke to the Herald Sun on Wednesday about her “raw” divorce from Justin McKeone after just seven months of marriage.

When she attended the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s spring collection, she said she wanted to keep the details of her breakup private while focusing on her work.

“It’s been a few weeks now. It’s still very raw. There are a number of factors, but the details are private and I now want to focus on my work and spending time with my family and friends,” she said.

The former Miss Universe spoke to the Herald Sun on Wednesday about her ‘raw’ split from Justin McKeone (left) after just seven months of marriage

The model announced their split just days after rumors surfaced about the dire state of their marriage.

Speaking about her breakup in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she said the couple was over after four and a half years together.

“After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have made the difficult decision to break up as a couple,” read her break-up post on Instagram.

“I don’t want to make any further statements about this for the foreseeable future,” she added.

When she attended the launch of Bianca and Bridgett’s spring collection, she said she wanted to keep the details of her breakup private while focusing on her work. In the picture together at a friend’s party in July

“Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thanks for all your private DMs, kindness and support.”

Rumors of Olivia and Justin’s marriage started swirling over the weekend after fans noticed that she had taken her maiden name on Instagram and unleashed all the photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who first met in 2018, were last photographed together in August in a series of beloved vacation snaps from their trip to New York City.