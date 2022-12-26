Olivia Jade looks gorgeous in purple as she shows off toned legs after her morning workout in Los Angeles.

Olivia Jade looked gorgeous in purple as she left the gym on Monday morning in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old dressed in a fuzzy jacket over a pair of lycra shorts, showing off her toned legs.

The YouTube influencer’s long brown hair was styled in a messy bun on her head with long bangs at the front.

She looked a lot like her mother, actress Lori Laughlin, 58, behind her big square sunglasses with brown lenses.

It looked like the social media star may have been taking a yoga or Pilates class on Monday when she was seen leaving the facility in a pair of gray slippers.

entertainment tonight is citing a source who claimed that Olivia and her sister, Isabella, 24, are ‘doing very well’ nearly four years after their mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, 59, were accused of paying bribes to get them into the University of Southern California. Lori spent two months behind bars, in 2020 after pleading guilty. Mossimo received a five-month sentence.

“Their friends who were their friends at the time of the college scandal are still close to them,” the source said. “His friends of his didn’t abandon them, and if anything, the support shown by his inner circle during that time just strengthened their relationships.”

Lori’s career is also enjoying a comeback.

She was cast to star in the romantic comedy Fall into Winter as a woman forced to work with her nemesis after her brother sells half of the family’s candy store to his best friend.

It was her first new role since the scandal and the reaction from fans has been mixed. Many have forgiven her for her crime, saying that she served her sentence, while others have been unable to get over her fall from grace.

The film will debut on the Great American Family network in January.

Lori recently reprized her role as Abigail Stanton for the Hallmark Channel special When Hope Calls, after being fired from the network’s popular When Calls The Heart channel following the college admissions scandal.