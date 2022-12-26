Olivia Jade breaks the dance floor at Christmas with her father Mossimo Giannulli

Olivia Jade tore up the dance floor on Christmas with her father Mossimo Giannulli, marking the milestone of his second Christmas season as a free man since serving time in prison.

The 23-year-old influencer and passionate about Pilates made sure all eyes were on her as she danced at the center of a glitzy Christmas party in a sultry red dress.

Mossimo, 59, had moves that could put men half his age to shame, displaying an extra pep in his step now that it’s been nearly two years since Operation Varsity Blues imploded his life.

Showing off her legs in Santa’s lap, Olivia held up a gold handbag and posed for the camera.

“Merry Christmas from Santa himself,” she wrote over the image of her sitting on St. Nicholas.

The YouTuber looked sensational in her bright red dress, rocking a pair of sexy stiletto sandals.

An inflatable penguin crowned her head as she sat on Santa, but she removed her adorable headdress to take the dance floor by storm.

Invading the revelry for all to see, Olivia and her dad swayed and shook every part of themselves, dancing as if their lives depended on it.

And there was added cause for celebration, as this is the second Christmas season that Mossimo has no longer been behind bars.

Giannulli and his wife Lori Loughlin, 58, found themselves embroiled in the 2019 college admissions scandal after they allegedly greased USC’s wheels with a $500K ‘donation’.

The couple eventually pleaded guilty in a plea deal, which resulted in both serving a few months in prison after being thrown out of the Bel Air Country Club.

Mossimo served five months in a medium-security prison in Lompoc, California, from November 19, 2020 to April 2, 2021.

Olivia’s mother, Lori, served her two-month prison sentence at FCI Dublin in Northern California, reporting to prison on October 30, 2020 and released on December 28, 2020.

Following their public fall from grace, Olivia’s parents have largely remained under the radar as she slowly tried to rebuild her career as an influencer, which was effectively crushed by scandal.

But Olivia’s life is looking up as she currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is dating one of young Hollywood’s biggest hunks: 25-year-old Jacob Elordi.