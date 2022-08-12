Olivia Frazer Says She’s NOT Deleting OnlyFans Content She Filmed With Ex-Jackson Lonie

<!–

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has refused to remove the OnlyFans content she filmed with her on-screen husband Jackson Lonie following their leak.

Olivia, 29, looked tired in an Instagram video, saying that future suitors should be prepared to exist.

“Every future friend of mine who says, ‘Omg, you were with a man before me,'” [is] not the man for me. It doesn’t bother me,’ she said.

With a photo of her and Jackson’s MAFS wedding photo on her nightstand behind her, Olivia denied rumors that Jackson had dumped her and insisted the decision was mutual.

She went on to say things weren’t ‘rocky’ before flying to the UK for five weeks.

“Well, he did kiss a girl in a seedy club in Melbourne, it wasn’t a great time, but we moved on,” she said, referring to Jackson’s cheating scandal.

The former couple still live in the same house, although Olivia admitted she couldn’t sleep well “without Jack” in the same bed.

Despite everything, she is ready to move on with her life, revealing that she would stay with friends and get a new puppy to “drive me out of the darkness.”

It comes after she lashed out at speculation and rumors of her split from Jackson, which she announced earlier this week.

Olivia urged her fans not to believe anything unless they heard it directly from her or Jackson.

“Any gossip or speculation or BS you read online is just that, gossip and speculation,” she raged.

“Unless it comes directly from Jackson and I, don’t believe anything.

“I’ve always been very transparent with you, and so has Jackson, and if there’s anything left to say, we’ll say it.”

The split comes after Olivia returned to Australia from a five-week trip to the UK without Jackson, who remained on the Central Coast to train for an upcoming boxing match.

Her overseas trip was prompted after Jackson was caught kissing a 20-year-old air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.

Olivia tops the OnlyFans ranking below 0.01% of all creators, earning $10,000 in her first 12 hours on the site.