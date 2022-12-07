Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Australia

Olivia DeJonge flashes her underwear at AACTA Awards

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Elvis star Olivia DeJonge left little to the imagination as she showed off her $1,400 Gucci underwear in a sheer pink dress at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday

All shaken up! Elvis star Olivia DeJonge leaves little to the imagination as she shows off her $1,400 Gucci underwear in a sheer pink dress at the AACTA Awards

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

published: 06:45, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 07:46, Dec 7, 2022

She got her big break playing Priscilla Presley in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis biopic.

And Olivia DeJonge, 24, turned heads at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The beauty stole the show as she flashed her $1400 Gucci underwear in a sheer low-cut pink Gucci dress that emphasized her slim figure.

The slim star paired the dress with a pair of snakeskin platform heels and dazzling diamond jewels from Bvlgari.

Olivia wore pale foundation but accentuated her eyes with pink eyeshadow to match her dress.

She wore her dark brown locks loose and wavy, letting them fall over her shoulders.

Olivia recently won GQ’s Woman Of The Year award for her role in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis.

She remembered how shocked she was when her agent told her she played Priscilla Presley’s plum act opposite Austin Butler.

The star explained how she sent an audition tape in early 2019 and then heard nothing for three months.

Olivia and her agent were at a diner when she received a text saying she landed the gig.

“We were just so shocked and so excited,” she told The Advertiser

“The feeling I felt when I got it was a big surprise and I thought, here we go, we really have to go to work.”

Olivia had the opportunity to meet Priscilla and even sat with her during the Cannes Film Festival where the film premiered.

During the interview, Olivia explained that she didn’t mind looking at herself during this particular project.

“My character isn’t the center of the movie, so there was a sense of … you could sort of separate yourself and a lot of time had passed,” she said.

“Most of the time I definitely don’t choose it.”

Olivia also explained that her transformation into Priscilla was so great that it didn’t feel like she was looking at herself.

