Olivia Culpo’s golden retriever is too excited to welcome her home after visiting Martha Stewart

Olivia Culpo received a warm welcome home Wednesday night when she visited her family and was bitten by their golden retriever.

The beauty queen, 30 – who recently rocked a very busty mini dress – emerged from her chauffeured SUV and was harassed by the overzealous dog in the driveway.

And right before he was bitten by the family’s dog, Culpo spent time with her childhood hero, Martha Stewart, 81.

Olivia documented the hilarious moment on her Instagram story, capturing the driveway from start to finish as the retriever wasted no time in giving her his version of a hug.

The former Miss Universe arrived at her family’s farm in Rhode Island with her own little dog named Oliver Sprinkles.

With the toy goldendoodle in her arms and a black leather bag, Culpo struggled to keep it together when her family’s retriever grabbed it and clung on.

‘Aaaah! screamed Olivia. “Get off me!”

The reality star giggled and screamed for her mom’s help before shaking her leg loose and going inside.

But that turned out to be only the first round, as the retriever clung on for a second time as Olivia greeted her pajama-clad nieces and nephews upstairs in their adorable bedroom.

‘SOS!’ Culpo captioned the clip as she struggled to escape the horny retriever.

“I need the jaws of life to get this thing off me!” she exclaimed. “No humping.”

All those exercises seemed to unfurl the dog, as he soon fell into a deep sleep.

“How does he look so innocent,” Olivia captioned a snippet of the slumbering dog.

And before she had to fend off the family dog, Culpo took her beloved mother to their ultimate hero – the one, the only… Martha Stewart.

“We’re meeting Martha Stewart!” trumpeted the former Miss USA, broadcasting her excitement on Instagram.

“I’m Martha Stewart’s biggest fan,” Olivia stated in her Story. “I’ve been Martha Stewart’s biggest fan all my life. She reminds me of my childhood.’

“She’s my absolute hero,” said Olivia’s mom, Susan Culpo. ‘I love her so much.’

The influencer got to know the lifestyle icon as they prepare to co-host a holiday livestream on TikTok for luxury skincare brand Clé de Peau Beauté.

Olivia and Martha are going live on the social media platform on December 23rd at 7PM EST to discuss holiday beauty hacks and raise money for the Martha Stewart Center for Living.

Perhaps after their live stream, Martha can teach the Culpo’s golden retriever the proper way to greet a guest.

What would Martha do? Before she had to fend off the family dog, Culpo took her beloved mother Susa to their ultimate hero — the one, the only… Martha Stewart, 81