Olivia Culpo showcases fab figure in skimpy orange and red bikini to plug her canned cocktail range

Olivia Culpo is a model, actress, who was named Miss Universe in 2012.

But in more recent years, she’s added an entrepreneur to her growing resume, including a chief investor and creative director for Vide Beverages, according to Forbes.

And on Friday, the Rhode Island native went into promo mode for the company by slipping into a skimpy and stylish Solo Mio Swim bikini.

Entrepreneurial spirit: Olivia Culpo, 30, slipped into promo mode and took a few poses for Vide Beverages in a Solo Mio Swim bikini on Friday

Culpo, 30, showed off her fabulous figure by striking a few poses in the two-tone bikini made up of orange and red.

She also wore a white shirt, but chose to let it hang under her arms while holding a can of vide.

@drinkvide is coming to a store near you @solomioswim @makeupbyliz @solmazsaberi, she wrote in the caption, in a promotional campaign for the canned cocktail maker that uses vodka and tequila in the brand’s alcoholic drinks.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model added a stylish straw hat, which she held with her other hand.

Promo push: The model, actress and entrepreneur showed off her fabulous figure in an orange and red two-piece while holding a can of Vide drinks

Working on it: The former Miss Universe 2012 also showed off her curves in a short video

Stylin’: The Rhode Island native had her dark brown locks styled in a slightly messy bob cut

And on this day she had her dark brown locks in a shoulder length bob that was turned to the side with a part on the right side.

Culpo also showed off her toned figure by posing for a full-body photo of herself posing in the two-piece outfit, and for a short video where she flashed a seductive look at the camera.

The in-demand model would also use her beloved dog Oliver Sprinkles for another shoot for the Solo Mio Swim Instagram page.

“A bit of @oliviaculpo + @oliversprinkles on a Friday,” the caption read.

Another round: Culpo also took a few poses in the same bikini for Solo Mio Swim while holding her beloved pet, Oliver Sprinkles

glowing; The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model flashed her infectious smile as her four-legged relative stared straight into the camera

In all, the swimsuit company dropped four photos of Culpo holding her furry four-legged relative.

Founded in 2019 by college friends Ryan Laverty and Sal Campisi, Culpo jumped on Vide Beverages’ bandwagon the following year as chief investor, in part because she likes it to be “minimal calories” and made up of “clean ingredients.”

“I’m so passionate about VIDE because of the health-conscious aspect that makes everyone feel great,” she told Forbes.

“The guilt-free aspect of VIDE is what I’m so happy to be able to offer to people. I always want to make sure that every product I make or promote is something I’m really excited about.”

Relaxed: Culpo sat down in a chair with her dog for the second photo shoot