Olivia Culpo puts on a virtual fashion show for her fans with numerous chic outfits

Olivia Culpo shared a series of mirror selfies she took for an event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The first photo of the 30-year-old actress showed the star in a thick trench coat that ended high on her thighs.

She stood in high heels with strings around her slender legs. She added a black handbag and sunglasses to the look.

Her next ensemble consisted of a gray coat she wore over a form-fitting white unitard.

She pulled a baseball cap low over her eyes and held a white leather bag in her hand.

The third outfit consisted of an elegant white dress over a matching sports bra. The right side of the chest was cut from the dress.

Culpo looked ready for the beach in her next outfit, consisting of a blue bikini top and white boat pants. She was in white sandals.

She showed quite a bit of skin with her next look, flaunting a toned stomach in a dark red leather top and blue jeans.

Culpo matched her look with a brown handbag and a pair of leather high heels.

The Reprisal actress also modeled a black and white number with a pristine top and a midnight black skirt.

The skirt had a split down the side of her leg, revealing her tanned thigh. She wore beautiful gold jewelry and tied her hair in a tight bun.

In another photo, Culpo looked casual chic with a sleeveless white t-shirt and jean shorts. She also added quite a bit of greenery to her outfit with her hat, shoes, belt and bag.

A white button-up T-shirt over a little black crop top and black sandals made up another outfit.

Her latest ensemble consisted of a black shirt with ruffled sleeves, small jeans and a black tie in her hair.

She captioned the photos, “Outfits in LA last week for farm daze” followed by a few emojis.

While she seemed to be enjoying herself before her big day out, she did so alone.

Not seen was her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, whom she recently wished a happy 26th birthday.

McCaffrey is an alumni of the university where he excelled in college football before being drafted to the NFL in 2017.