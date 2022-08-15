Olivia Culpo models a crochet bikini as she gets bitten by football star beau Christian McCaffrey

Advertisement

Model and actress Olivia Culpo appeared to be having a very romantic summer break with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey this month.

The brunette bombshell shared several images on Instagram with the Carolina Panthers footballer as they looked around as they enjoyed a swim.

“It’s a shah!” wrote the 30-year-old I Feel Pretty actress in her social media caption when the 26-year-old athlete took a bite off the back of the star’s leg while trying to climb onto their boat that was bobbing in the water.

In the following image, the running back was seen standing shirtless next to his girlfriend of over three years as they posed for the camera.

In another shot, Olivia sat astride her boyfriend while supporting her legs. She put her arms around his neck and kissed his lips. They stood on the boat with a rocky shoreline behind them.

Olivia has never looked better as she appeared extremely fit with toned abs and sculpted arms as she modeled the white crochet bikini.

The suit had a triangle top with thin spaghetti straps and the bottom sat high on her hips and added a sassy thong at the back exposing her bum.

Culpo tagged the designers of her bikini: Revole and Camila Coelho Collection.

Olivia looked well-groomed for the day out, as she had styled her hair beautifully, with flattering makeup and gold earrings.

It is unknown where the 5ft7in brunette and the 5ft11in soccer star were.

Earlier this month, Culpo said she only works to look good in her bikinis.

The model needs to stay in shape for her career, but admitted she hates training with McCaffrey because his training is much more intense than hers.

She told People at the Create Cultivate LA Conference, “Honestly, I hate working out with him. Because he is a professional athlete. He works for a profession.

“It’s just impossible. Like the amount of weight he lifts, there’s no point in even trying to do anything within the range of what he’s doing.

‘I only exercise to make ends meet in my bikini. For him it’s just another level and he always wants to make sure my form is perfect and stuff like that. It can be annoying [and] we’ll figure it out [together] up to a point, but he’s just so picky about the workouts.”

And Olivia hates it when Christian, 26, tries to correct her form.

She said, ‘I’m like, ‘Let me do my thing. This is what I’m going to do. I’m going to do it. You do you.’ But it’s fun! I look at him more.’

McCaffrey is an alumni of the university where he excelled in college football before being drafted to the NFL in 2017.