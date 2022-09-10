Olivia Culpo looks effortlessly glamorous in a black and white striped gown

<!–

She is known for her stylish ensembles and keen fashion sense.

And Olivia Culpo looked effortlessly glamorous as she stepped out to Harper’s Bazaar and Bloomingdales 150th anniversary party on Friday night.

The 30-year-old former pageant queen flaunted her stunning figure in a black and white striped dress as she shaped a storm at the star-studded event.

Stunning: Olivia Culpo looked effortlessly glamorous as she stepped out Friday night for Harper’s Bazaar and Bloomingdales 150th anniversary party

She turned heads in the full-length number which featured a strapless design and was paired with long black gloves to add a touch of glamour.

Olivia paired her stunning look perfectly with a pair of sparkly silver earrings and swept her hair up in a sleek updo.

The beauty opted for a typically glamorous makeup look complete with a slick of pink lip and a smokey eye.

Work it out: The 30-year-old former election queen flaunted her gorgeous figure in a black and white striped dress as she posed a storm at the star-studded event

Pose: She turned heads in the full number which featured a strapless design and was paired with long black gloves to add a touch of glamor

It comes after Olivia was revealed last week as the cover star of Fashion magazine from October 2022 and starred in an accompanying photo spread.

She also spoke to the publication about her upcoming reality TV show.

To match her interview, she modeled multiple standout looks, showing that she knows her fashion game.

One of the two covers showed the Rhode Island native in a royal blue power suit that she wore shirtless.

Beauty: Olivia perfectly matched her gorgeous look with a pair of sparkly silver earrings and swept her hair up in a sleek updo.

Party time: The beauty opted for a quintessentially glamorous makeup look, complete with a slick pink lip and smokey eye (pictured with sisters Aurora and Sophia)

The brunette beauty teased her perky cleavage in the look, which was too big as it adorned her 6’8″ frame.

Her sharp bob was straight and center styled as she posed on a pair of matching stiletto heels.

A second cover showed her in a bold color-blocked Versace look with two shades of purple.

In her interview, Olivia talked about her family’s series, coming to Discovery+ this fall.

Family moment: The trio of beauties all posed together at the star-studded Harper’s Bazaar event

“The nice thing about it is that the show forces you to have conversations that you wouldn’t otherwise have and to face certain uncomfortable things,” she said.

She added that it has strengthened her family ties, as she noted: “It has grown a lot and it has even brought my family and me closer together.

And she revealed that she is ready to publish everything for the program. “There’s a lot at stake in exposing your reality,” she noted. “You have to be willing to make yourself very vulnerable.”