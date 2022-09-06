Olivia Culpo goes SHIRTLESS under blue blazer in photo spread for Fashion magazine

Olivia Culpo is the cover star of Fashion magazine from October 2022 and she stars in an accompanying photo spread.

The 30-year-old former election queen spoke to the publication about her upcoming reality TV show.

To match her interview, she modeled multiple standout looks, showing that she knows her fashion game.

One of the two covers showed the Rhode Island native in a royal blue power suit that she wore shirtless.

The brunette beauty teased her perky cleavage in the look, which was too big as it adorned her 6’8″ frame.

Her sharp bob was straight and center styled as she posed on a pair of matching stiletto heels.

A second cover showed her in a bold color-blocked Versace look with two shades of purple.

Culpo teased her taut stomach as she wore a two-tone long-sleeved top with gloves.

It had a conservative neckline and was always so slightly sheer with structured boning at the bodice.

There was a matching, very low-slung skirt that hugged her slender body and projected low, cutting just above her shoes.

She wore towering purple satin chunky Mary Jane-style platforms that buckled around her delicate ankles.

Variety: The glamorous influencer showed her dark side and looked incredible while wearing multiple black outfits

And while showing off her dark side, the glamorous influencer looked incredible wearing three different black outfits.

Among them was one with a bandeau layered under a sleeveless top with a deep scoop that created a cut-out effect.

In another case, the powerhouse leaned against a cream wall in a tight-fitting Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress, again forgoing a shirt underneath.

The jacket had strong, padded shoulders and sleeves that fell over her hands as she wore it over black high-waisted shorts.

Culpo, whose upcoming TV show will feature her with her sisters Sophia and Aurora, wore Sportmax pants that mimicked the pant-legging trend in one image.

They were high-waisted, baggy, and extended into Jimmy Choo pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels.

She paired it with a sleeveless black top with a plunging neckline, which showed off her cocky chest.

Going for a more classic feel in another snapshot, she looked phenomenal in an exaggerated houndstooth micro-miniskirt, again from Versace.

It was paired with a red version of her purple top, and the look was punctuated by a pair of open-toe heels that were also from the fashion house.

In her interview, Olivia talked about her family’s series, coming to Discovery+ this fall.

“The nice thing about it is that the show forces you to have conversations that you wouldn’t otherwise have and to face certain uncomfortable things,” she said.

She added that it has strengthened her family ties, as she noted: “It has grown a lot and it has even brought my family and me closer together.

And she revealed that she is ready to publish everything for the program. “There’s a lot at stake in exposing your reality,” she noted. “You have to be willing to make yourself very vulnerable.”