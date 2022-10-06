Olivia Culpo breaks down in tears when discussing toxic ex in The Culpos first trailer

A first look at the new reality TV show The Culpo Sisters starring model and actress Olivia Culpo was shared on Thursday.

TLC’s trailer shows the 30-year-old former Miss Universe introducing her sisters Sophia and Aurora.

And the influencer also bursts into tears when he talks about a toxic ex-boyfriend who didn’t treat her well: “I was with someone who did some really terrible, terrible things. I felt less than human in every sense of the word,” she said before getting emotional.

She is heard saying, “I worry about the future all the time. I thought I’d get married and have kids by my thirties.’

The star is currently dating footballer Christian McCaffrey.

No names: She hasn’t named the man who broke her heart, but she’s been with several celebrities

Tears well up in her eyes as she says, “I’ve never talked about it.”

The star has been romantically linked to DJ Zedd, Ryan Lochte, Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola.

So now there’s a guessing game about which man mistreated her.

The man in question may be Amendola, her 2018 beau, but she doesn’t even hint at this in the clip.

In 2019, he scolded her and called her “f***ed up.”

They were an item: and she also dated Nick Jonas; seen in 2015 in LA

Her other exes: She was with DJ Zedd, left, and also athlete Ryan Lochte, it’s alleged

‘I think there should be a boundary between private life and social media. Olivia believes in a fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship,” Amendola began.

“If you’re my real friend, you know I’m private. My mother, brother, father and cousin are the closest to me in this world and you don’t see a single picture of them and that is for their protection from those who criticize and judge. I believe in nailing picture frames to the inside of my house to remind those I love that I care about them.”

He then said that she wants to be noticed on the Internet and in Hollywood to make money, which was difficult for her to understand.

They get along well: The star is currently dating footballer Christian McCaffrey. Seen in March for the Vanity Fair Oscar party

‘While [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I only play for one reason and that is RESPECT,” Amendola continued.

The star then said that he and Olivia had “some great times together…just like all the other loving relationships we fought.

“A lot of times it was my fault, because let’s face it, I can be an idiot. But! yep! She’s fucked too! and if you’re bothering me, I’m a tough one to deal with,” Amendola wrote.

“The universe has brought her and I together to enjoy life, love and learn. We celebrated that as often as possible. And the sex was damn crazy too.

“The truth is I have a whole cell phone of funny, embarrassing, sexy photos that IG would love to have. But living up to an image isn’t my choice, it’s something I’ve learned to deal with.’

The clip starts with her family sitting with her beautiful sisters who look like her. Also featured are her parents Susan and Peter Culpo.

There are also brothers: the three girls have two brothers

“In our family there are no boundaries, no filter and no lack of drama,” she shares.

And the girls bicker about things like fashion. Olivia says to a sister, “If I were really ab*tch, I’d tell you not to carry my stuff.”

Her sister replies, “Olivia, you’re an ab*tch.”

Olivia then explains, “Sometimes we want to kill each other.”

But they have a lot of fun together: we see Olivia and her sisters partying to a storm

The show airs on TLC.

A press release from the streaming platform in May stated: “Discovery+ is currently in production for The Culpos (working title), a brand new series that follows the striking yet recognizable and self-made Culpo sisters.”

Already widely popular on social media, the young women are now making the move to the small screen.

The three ladies grew up together in Rhode Island, along with their parents Susan and Peter, and two brothers – Gus and Peter.

Of the upcoming program, Howard Lee, president of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said: “These three close-knit sisters have a rare combination of style, spunk and a disarming sense of humor that’s lighthearted and playful.

Upcoming: The 30-year-old beauty queen and her siblings will be available to watch on TLC soon; seen in September in NYC

“Together they are incredibly entertaining and we are excited to introduce this charming family in a whole new way.”

In the series, the family will “navigate the competitive world of business and create all things content.”

Fans can expect “laughter, tears and sibling rivalry” on the Propagate-produced show.