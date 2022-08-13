Olivia Cooke compares anti-abortion laws in Texas to medieval world of Westeros

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Actress Olivia Cooke on Saturday rejected America’s new anti-abortion laws, comparing Texas to the fictional medieval world of Westeros.

The House of the Dragon star, 28, spoke about the matter more than a month after Roe v. Wade was quashed by the Supreme Court on June 24 in a landmark ruling.

‘It so reflects’ [the Game of Thrones] world,” she said to the Daily Telegram.

Actress Olivia Cooke, 28, (pictured) slammed against America’s new anti-abortion laws on Saturday, comparing Texas to the fictional medieval world of Westeros

She continued: ‘And this is set in a fantasy world that is loosely based on a more medieval time and yet we are dealing with the same themes.

“It’s incredibly discouraging. Women in Westeros are expected to breed as early as possible and in Texas it’s the same.”

Texas banned abortion from conception, days after legislation declaring the medical procedure a constitutional right was overturned 50 years after its inception.

The House of the Dragon star spoke out on the matter more than a month after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in a landmark June 24 ruling that singled out Texas. (Pictured with the cast of House of the Dragon at the series’ world premiere on July 27 in Los Angeles)

The southern state is one of 14 other state governments that have banned or severely restricted abortion.

Olivia, who made his name as Becky Sharp in the ITV drama Vanity Fair, didn’t realize how “current” the world’s strict patriarchal laws would be in House of the Dragon.

In the land of Westeros, the continent where the hit TV series Game of Thrones and its prequel is set, men usually rule, while the women are expected to serve them and bear their children.

Texas banned abortion from conception, days after legislation declaring the medical procedure a constitutional right was overturned 50 years after its inception. (Pictured: Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence at Rally for Abortion Justice in New York City)

Olivia hopes the confrontational plot will force viewers to reflect on current social norms and the restriction of women’s rights around the world.

“Hopefully, but who knows?” she said. “I didn’t realize how topical it would be, especially now at the time of release.”

House of the Dragon tells the story of a civil war called the Dance of Dragons.

In the land of Westeros, the continent where the hit TV series Game of Thrones and its prequel is set, men usually rule, while the women are expected to serve them and bear their children. (Pictured as Lady Alicent Hightower alongside Rhys Ifans as her father Lord Otto)

It shows another power struggle for the Iron Throne, this time between King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and the hand of the king Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Their daughters Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia) take center stage as rivals for the crown.

House Of The Dragon can be streamed on BINGE from August 22 and can be viewed on Foxtel.