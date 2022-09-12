Olivia Colman is the picture of sophistication in black dress at Toronto Film Festival

Olivia Colman exuded elegance on Sunday as she attended the Tribute Awards Gala at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress was on hand to present the TIFF Ebert Director Award to Sam Mendes at the event at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

She looked sensational in a black trench coat dress that glimpsed her tight legs.

The sophisticated outfit had voluminous sleeves and a belt to tie her tight waist.

She added height to her body with a pair of black lace high heels and wore her short brown locks in neat curls.

Olivia completed her look with a light makeup palette, including a layer of blush and a classic red lip.

She posed next to Sam, who looked smart in a black suit and tie, and Michael Ward, who looked equally suave in a gray suit and white patterned shirt.

Her appearance at the gala comes after Olivia praised King Charles III’s speech to the nation following the Queen’s death.

While promoting her new movie Empire Of Light on the Variety Studio, she told the publication that the king delivered his speech “so beautifully.”

Olivia, who played Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown for two seasons, threw herself into the long-serving monarch and is still processing the devastating news.

Olivia said of Her Majesty: “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We are all incredibly impressed with what she did.”

She then complimented King Charles III’s recent televised speech: ‘From a British point of view, he did so beautifully. He did it out of love, forbearance and gentleness, and that’s what she always wanted and she did.

She continued: ‘Looking from the outside world to Britain, we have a comedy on the one hand – political – and something so dignified right now. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do well.’

The monarchy’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”