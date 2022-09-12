Olivia Colman gets a kiss from co-star Michael Ward at the Empire of Light premiere

She is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses.

And Olivia Colman once again stole the show when she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of her new movie Empire of Light at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

The 48-year-old actress shone in a high-necked sequined dress as she appeared on the red carpet with her co-star Michael Ward – who left the British star beaming as he planted a friendly kiss on her cheek.

Olivia looked stunning in the sparkly ensemble with a figure-hugging waist that accentuated her hourglass body.

She added height to her body with a pair of black lace high heels and wore her short brown locks in neat curls.

Olivia completed her look with a light makeup palette, including a layer of blush and nude lip.

Her co-star Michael was in a good mood for the look – she looked suave in a navy blue suit.

Empire Of Light, directed by Sam Mendes, is a love story ‘set around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s’.

The project marks the first time frontman Sam will be directing a movie he didn’t write with the help of a co-writer.

Along with Olivia and Michael, Empire Of Light will also star Colin Firth, Toby Jones and Crystal Clarke.

Empire Of Light will hit UK cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Olivia’s appearance at the film festival comes after she praised King Charles III’s speech to the nation following the Queen’s death.

While promoting her new movie on the Variety Studio, she told the publication that the king delivered his speech “so beautifully.”

Olivia, who played Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown for two seasons, threw herself into the long-serving monarch and is still processing the devastating news.

Fantastic five: (LR) Roger Deakins, Micheal Ward, Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie attended the premiere

One to watch: Empire Of Light, directed by Sam Mendes, is a love story ‘set around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s’

Of Her Majesty, Olivia said, “As a young woman, she made a promise and she kept it absolutely worthy. We are all incredibly impressed with what she did.”

She then complimented King Charles III’s recent televised speech: ‘From a British point of view, he did so beautifully. He did it out of love, forbearance and gentleness, and that’s what she always wanted and she did.

She continued: ‘Looking from the outside world to Britain, we have a comedy on the one hand – political – and something so dignified right now. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do well.’

The monarch’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”