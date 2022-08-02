WhatsNew2Day
Olivia Breen dethrones reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold for Wales

Olivia Breen dethrones reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold for Wales in the Women’s T37/38 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

  • Olivia Breen dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn in the T37/38 100m
  • Breen set a personal best of 12.83s to take home Wales’ third gold medal
  • Her impressive effort saw English star Hahn second to secure the silver

Olivia Breen dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold in the women’s T37/38 100m on Tuesday night.

Breen set a personal best of 12.83s to take home Wales’ third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games so far.

Her impressive effort saw Hahn finish second and claim another silver medal for England at the Games in Birmingham.

Olivia Breen (left) dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn (right) to claim gold in the T37/38 women's 100m

Olivia Breen (left) dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn (right) to claim gold in the T37/38 women's 100m

Hahn started well and was on his way to another gold medal, but Breen pushed on after 50 meters to stay ahead of the English star.

Hahn slumped to the ground in disappointment as Breen screamed with delight and rushed over to celebrate with her family.

More to follow…

