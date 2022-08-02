Olivia Breen dethrones reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold for Wales
Olivia Breen dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn to claim gold in the women’s T37/38 100m on Tuesday night.
Breen set a personal best of 12.83s to take home Wales’ third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games so far.
Her impressive effort saw Hahn finish second and claim another silver medal for England at the Games in Birmingham.
Olivia Breen (left) dethroned reigning champion Sophie Hahn (right) to claim gold in the T37/38 women’s 100m
Hahn started well and was on his way to another gold medal, but Breen pushed on after 50 meters to stay ahead of the English star.
Hahn slumped to the ground in disappointment as Breen screamed with delight and rushed over to celebrate with her family.
