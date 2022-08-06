Olivia Bowen reveals she never thought she’d be able to breastfeed

She welcomed her son almost three months ago with husband Alex.

And Olivia Bowen shared candid snaps breastfeeding her son Abel on Saturday, as she openly talked about her journey since becoming a mother.

The Love Island star, 28, revealed she wasn’t sure she could breastfeed when she first became pregnant, as she’s “not a motherly person” – and also emphasized that there are sometimes “hard days” with it. process.

She shared two photos – one that looked glamorous as she hugged her little one in her arms and another more ‘real’ photo when she looked tearful and tired while breastfeeding.

She wrote in a lengthy caption, “I never thought I’d be breastfeeding. I think where I felt like I wasn’t a motherly person at all before Abel was born, I had serious doubts that it would work for me and I didn’t feel comfortable with the thought of it either!

“I’d even go so far as to say I was a little shocked. You all know I wasn’t sure about having kids and it’s mostly because I felt like I would be worthless as a mother, not a maternal bone in my body for Abel.

Fast forward to when Abel was born and he was first in the hospital, it couldn’t feel more natural. I will be eternally grateful for the bond & connection I feel with him while feeding.

‘Now 2 months and still breastfeeding and watching him grow on something my body produced especially for him is just incredibly rewarding. I never expected to breastfeed, nor did I pressure myself to do so, but I’m so glad we were able to do that ❤️.”

She continued: ‘It’s not always easy, those first weeks the emotions are no joke. I had a few days where he didn’t hang on well and I felt like a complete failure, I felt like I was letting myself and him down – even though I told myself I wasn’t worried about breastfeeding.

“The first week I squeezed my swollen breasts over the bath, I woke up with sheets wet from the leaks and I was constantly worried about how much he was getting and was it good enough?!

‘I was convinced that after a month I would stop breastfeeding, then I said to myself 3 months and now I say 6! There is no feeling for it. When his little eyes look up at me and when he gets all sleepy and content. So close to you who am I!!!! I never thought I’d be writing this.

“There are hard days, but there are so many great days and they make the hard days feel like a million miles away. I can’t even explain how amazing it feels to see my baby bloom out of my body after growing him out of that same body for 9 months.

She signed by saying, “It’s taught me to just trust the process, trust myself and trust that I’m doing everything I can. I am extremely lucky that we have come this far, however long this feeding journey takes, whether it is months or weeks or even days more – I am grateful that I had so much time!’

It comes after Olivia glowed last month when she shared a glowing video on Instagram of her breastfeeding Abel as she returned to work for a photo shoot in London.

She beamed as she nursed the newborn, rocking him gently from side to side as she proudly said she had “kicked out her fears.”

Olivia was stunned when her blonde hair caught the wind and she wore a glamorous face of makeup for the shoot.

Besides the incredible video she wrote: Back & I’m better. Back to work today for a fantastic shoot in London with an incredible brand and my baby AJ in tow.

“I’m so tired now, like I said in my stories, I was so nervous but wanted to do this for me and kick fears**!”

She continued, “I feel SO accomplished; doing what I love, brazenly being myself AND being a mom at the same time. Don’t lose yourself mommies, you deserve to be YOU too.

“Without my team @ab_bowen @charhilditch @annalingis.”

Olivia welcomed Abel earlier this summer with her husband Alex, formerly a sales executive and scaffold builder respectively.

They became famous in 2016, where she was an original star and he, a late and extremely popular contestant.

After leaving the villa, their romance quickly turned from strength to strength and Alex popped the question in New York in 2016.

Amorous couple Olivia and Alex tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Essex, two years after meeting on Love Island during the second series.