Olivia Attwood puts on a VERY racy display in a sheer PVC corset and camouflage trousers

She recently enlisted the help of her fans after her car was stolen.

But Olivia Attwood brushed aside her recent woes as she enjoyed a night out at the Goucho Bar and Restaurant in Manchester on Saturday.

The Love Island star, 31, put on a sassy display in a sheer black PVC corset and camo print trousers as she headed to dinner.

Olivia showed off her ample cleavage in a sexy black corset with a leathery front and sheer panels.

She paired the piece with casual camo pants and a red Chanel clutch while enjoying a night out with her friends.

It comes after Olivia revealed that her Range Rover £70,000 was stolen from her driveway at her home in Cheshire.

She took to Instagram to ask her 1.9 million followers to help her get it back.

Olivia shared several photos of the lavish vehicle, explaining that she has photos of the thieves and is offering a reward to anyone who has information about its whereabouts.

On Instagram Stories, she wrote: ‘This car was just stolen from my driveway about 15 minutes ago. If anyone in Manchester sees it. Offer reward. It has a tracker in it and we have CCTV footage of the thieves.’

“We also know the car is out of fuel, so keep your eyes peeled for Manchester/Cheshire petrol stations within an hour.”

She went on to add that the thieves had “plucked dog towels/clothes from the car along the way.”

Olivia is going to take a behind-the-scenes look at UK cosmetic operations after landing a second documentary series with ITV2.

The TV personality, who explored the world of online sex earlier this year on her show Getting Filthy Rich, will now delve into the beauty industry.

She’s no stranger to going under the knife herself, as she’s openly had two boob jobs, a thread lift, and multiple injectables.

Olivia will explore how science and social media are redefining beauty as people chase the perfect selfie.

She will give viewers a glimpse of the latest trends and shed light on the positive and negative surgery results.

Speaking to a variety of people within the industry, from patients to practitioners, the former Love Island star will even jump on the table herself to try out the latest trend.

During the series, the blonde beauty gets the chance to be the other side of the syringe as she administers treatments to patients.