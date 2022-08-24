Olivia Attwood is to go behind-the-scenes of cosmetic surgery as she lands second ITV2 series

<!–

Olivia Attwood is set to take a behind-the-scenes look at Britain’s cosmetic operations after landing a second documentary series with ITV2 on Wednesday.

The former Love Island star, who explored the world of online sex on her show Getting Filthy Rich earlier this year, is now going to delve into the beauty industry.

The TV personality, 31, is no stranger to going under the knife herself, as she has openly had two breasts, a thread lift and multiple injectables.

Another draw to her bow: Olivia Attwood is going to take a behind-the-scenes look at cosmetic surgery procedures in the UK as she lands a second documentary series with ITV2 (stock image)

Exciting: The former Love Island star, who explored online sex on her show Getting Filthy Rich earlier this year, will now delve into the cosmetic money industry

Olivia will explore how science and social media are redefining beauty as people chase the perfect selfie.

She will give viewers a glimpse of the latest trends and shed light on the positive and negative surgery results.

Speaking to a variety of people within the industry, from patients to practitioners, the former Love Island star will even jump on the table herself to try out the latest trend.

Wow: The TV personality, 31, is no stranger to the industry, having had two breasts, a thread lift, and multiple injectables

Before and after: Olivia showed off the results of her £2,500 jawline, chin lipo and contouring procedure on Instagram on Thursday, calling her cosmetic surgeon ‘the best’ in 2019

During the series, the blonde beauty gets the chance to be the other side of the syringe as she administers treatments to patients.

Each episode, the beauty will explore a different part of the body than Olivia’s Perfect Vagina, Perfect Bum, Perfect Penis, Perfect Boobs, and Perfect Face.

Olivia, who finished third on Love Island in 2017, previously admitted to going too far with her cosmetic procedures and had her lip filler removed.

Everything changes: That same year, Olivia revealed that her upper lip fillers were removed (left) after realizing she’d gone too far with the cosmetic procedure

In 2019 she made the drastic decision after six years of lip injections, which were starting to flow out of her natural lip line, to dissolve her upper lip.

The star said on Instagram at the time: “So this is my upper lip with no filler and it feels really weird, I’m not going to lie.

‘That lip started to come out of the lip line and started to look really puffy – something I never wanted, so I’m actually excited to start fresh again’

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline in 2020, Olivia urged women considering cosmetic surgery to “make sure you’re doing it for yourself, not because it’s trendy.”

The blonde beauty gave herself as an example: “When I had the big boobs – the first boob job – that was the fashion. Everyone wanted boobs like Katie Price, Jodie Marsh boobs – and then the fashion changed and I felt uncomfortable.”

Olivia, who replaced her breast implants with smaller ones in 2019, continued: “It’s the same with the lips, when lip fillers hit the scene a few years ago, everyone wanted them as big as possible, and now the natural look is definitely making a comeback. ‘

She wisely concluded, “I think what I’ve learned—and a lot of people have learned—is that we have to be careful with our bodies that we don’t follow fashion.”