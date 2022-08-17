Olivia Attwood gives fans a glimpse of her lavish garden renovation at her Cheshire home

Olivia Attwood showed off her massive garden renovation as she remodels the grounds of her Cheshire home.

The former Love Island star, 31, shares the lavish property with her footballer fiancé Bradley Deck, 28.

On her Instagram, the TV personality revealed the “work in progress” as she shared snaps of a huge pile of rocks and a digger in her driveway.

In another photo of her backyard, the grass had been removed, revealing the muddy base with a neat section behind it with white pebbles and small trees.

Bradley couldn’t help but hop on the red digger wearing a navy t-shirt, crisp white shorts and matching trainers.

Olivia captioned the snap: ‘The closest this kid has ever been to a construction site. Why does he look about five?

The couple bought the luxury home last year and then gave fans a peek inside the property during her reality show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

The huge property features an elegant bathroom, modern kitchen and even a walk-in closet.

Olivia’s new modern home has a sleek conservatory extension and black gate, as well as a full-length mirror in the hallway.

The renovation comes after she recently revealed that her fiancé Bradley had a plan to end her romance with Chris Hughes once they left the Love Island villa in 2017.

She forged a tumultuous romance with fellow contestant Chris in series three of Love Island, but broke up six months after leaving the villa.

When the Love Island 2022 finale took place, the 30-year-old told her 1.9 million followers that Brad intended to win her back this time five years ago.

After leaving the villa in 2017, Olivia ended her relationship with Chris and reunited with her footballer ex Bradley, whom she broke up with just before entering the show.

Olivia dated the Blackburn Rovers midfielder for four months before appearing on the ITV dating show, with the pair supposedly being ‘serious’ and ‘really in love’.

In the funny social media clip, Olivia was thrown over Brad’s shoulders and carried away.

She captioned the comedy video: “This time 5 years ago Brad was sitting in front of the television plotting how to break up my love island relationship. still a few kids.’

Olivia and Chris officially broke up in February 2018 after months of setbacks in their relationship.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Chris broke up with Olivia over the weekend because of a breakdown in trust in the relationship.”

The friend continued: “Everyone knew that Olivia was still not right with her ex and the tweets proved it.

“It was all getting too much for Chris so he called her and ended it. It’s sad because he adored her.”

A second source told MailOnline: ‘Chris has publicly humiliated Olivia on many occasions by messaging and lying about Katie Price, kissing a girl at the Sugar Hut and verbally insulting her at her work event while she f**k Rita Ora. and Liam Payne said. , I’m Chris Hughes.” Yet she has supported him, despite people telling her to leave him.’

“There have been numerous incidents where he has behaved appropriately. Olivia feels used by Chris; she clings to him because he believes he loved her, but the realization is that it was all about making money from their situation.”

Olivia was caught messaging her ex-boyfriends despite her romance with the hunk.

Bradley – who owns a house in Cheshire with Olivia – proposed to the reality star in 2019.

The couple planned to get married in 2022, but have postponed it until 2023 due to their busy work schedules.

She previously told MailOnline, “I’m in no rush to have kids. They don’t interest me, they don’t entertain me.’

‘I see children in my future. I want to have a family. But I feel like I just turned 30 and right now there is zero appeal and that’s my honest opinion.’