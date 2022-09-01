Olivia Attwood flaunts her incredible figure in a racy sheer black catsuit at a Beauty Works bash 

She has never been shy about showing off her figure.

And Olivia Attwood proudly showed off her stunning physique in a sassy sheer black catsuit as she attended a Beauty Works party in London on Thursday.

The former Love Island star, 31, got her pulse racing in the form-fitting piece she paired with thigh-high boots as she joined stars including Jess Wright and Love Island beauties Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford at the bash.

Sensational: Olivia Attwood (left) showed off her stunning physique in a sassy sheer black catsuit as she joined stars including Jess Wright (right) at a Beauty Works party on Thursday

Olivia wowed in a form-fitting black catsuit with mesh detailing as she made her way to the beauty event.

The star added some extra height by donning towering black leather heels, while her blonde locks were styled in loose wavy waves.

Olivia at the party was Love Island star Millie, who showed off her toned abs in a fun lime green crop top and a matching skirt, as she arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend Lucinda.

Lucinda matched her boyfriend in a revealing black cut-out mini dress as they headed to the event.

Meanwhile, Jessica opted for chic white overalls and matching sock boots when she arrived for the event in the heart of the capital.

The mum-of-one carried a matching cream handbag as she turned up a storm on her stylish look.

The gig follows after Olivia takes a behind-the-scenes look at Britain’s cosmetic operations after landing a second documentary series with ITV2.

The TV personality, who explored the world of online sex earlier this year on her show Getting Filthy Rich, will now delve into the beauty industry.

She’s no stranger to going under the knife herself, as she’s openly had two boob jobs, a thread lift, and multiple injectables.

Olivia will explore how science and social media are redefining beauty as people chase the perfect selfie.

She will give viewers a glimpse of the latest trends and shed light on the positive and negative surgery results.

Speaking to a variety of people within the industry, from patients to practitioners, the former Love Island star will even jump on the table herself to try out the latest trend.

Hell for leather! Fellow Love Island alumni Joanna Chimonides was ab-tastic in a black ribbed crop top and leather harem pants

Edgy: She paired the look with white heels while posing with the latest Beauty Works release

During the series, the blonde beauty gets the chance to be the other side of the syringe as she administers treatments to patients.

Each episode, the beauty will explore a different part of the body than Olivia’s Perfect Vagina, Perfect Bum, Perfect Penis, Perfect Boobs, and Perfect Face.

Olivia, who finished third on Love Island in 2017, previously admitted to going too far with her cosmetic procedures and had her lip filler removed.

In 2019 she made the drastic decision after six years of lip injections, which were starting to flow out of her natural lip line, to dissolve her upper lip.

Legs for days: Love Island beauty Demi Jones on a leggy display in a revealing nude shirt dress and perspex heels

The star said on Instagram at the time: “So this is my upper lip with no filler and it feels really weird, I’m not going to lie.

‘That lip started to come out of the lip line and started to look really puffy – something I never wanted, so I’m actually excited to start fresh again’

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline in 2020, Olivia urged women considering cosmetic surgery to “make sure you’re doing it for yourself, not because it’s trendy.”