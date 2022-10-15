OLIVER HOLT: Sacking Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool would be brainless

Last season it was one point, if you remember. That’s how narrow the gorge was.

That was the margin by which Liverpool lost the title to a Manchester City team that is owned by one of the richest states in the world, that buys the best players in the world, that heads a worldwide network of subservient sister clubs and that one of the greatest managers in the history of sport.

Liverpool pushed them so close. Oh and Liverpool also reached the Champions League final. For the third time in five years. And they won the FA Cup and the League Cup. They were two wins away from the Quadruple. And then, in the summer, they lost one of their most important players, Sadio Mane, who wanted to go to Bayern Munich and whose wish was granted.

Jurgen Klopp is under pressure after a shaky start to the season at Liverpool

And now, because they’ve had an indifferent start to this Premier League season, which is all eight games old for them, because they’ve lost even a few games and got way behind Arsenal, who are at the top of the table, some people are saying. – apparently with a straight face – that if Liverpool lose to City on Sunday at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp will have to fear for his job.

Getting rid of Klopp would be just as mindless and just as pointless and self-destructive as splattering tomato soup on a beautiful work of art. And I’m not just talking about what the German boss has created at Anfield in the seven years he’s been in charge.

Losing him from English football, and not just Liverpool, would be an act of vandalism that would seriously damage the Premier League at a time when it needs him most.

The Reds boss takes on Pep Guardiola on Sunday when his team receives Manchester City

Managers of Watford and Chancellors of the Exchequer can measure their tenure in weeks these days, but Liverpool are run better than that. Their owners, FSG, may be more careful with their money than some fans would like, but other than their poorly reviewed flings with Project Big Picture and the European Super League, their maintenance of the club has been good.

The owners are sure that Klopp shields them from criticism. They are sure it would be insane to even think about losing him.

The work Klopp has done at Liverpool, at a time when City’s Abu Dhabi-funded sportswashing project is taking off and increasingly moving away from the rest of the field, has prevented English football from being dominated by one club such as the Bundesliga did that. monopolized by Bayern Munich, the Austrian Bundesliga by Red Bull Salzburg and the Bulgarian league by Ludogorets.

City have won four of the last five English titles and are favorites to make it five out of six this season. The only obstacle to their dominance in those years was Liverpool, which do not even make the European top 10 in net transfer spending, a list led by Manchester United and City. Only Liverpool, led by Klopp, stood in the way of City making the Premier League an annual procession.

The Merseyside club is 11th in the Premier League, 13 points behind the champions

Klopp is hardly short of money at Anfield. You only have to point to the big money acquisitions of Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez to prove it. But he has far from had the resources that Pep Guardiola has at City, nor the money available to a range of United and Chelsea managers. It’s just that he used the money he got better than all of them.

But the battle to stay in touch with City, now gilded with Erling Haaland as spearhead, is getting tougher. “No one can compete with Manchester City,” Klopp said on Friday.

“You have the best team in the world and you put the best striker on the market, whatever it costs. We can’t do like them at Liverpool. It is not possible.’

Liverpool bounced back with a sparkling 7-1 win against Rangers in the Champions League

Reds star Luis Diaz suffered an injury during Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend

Klopp is relevant to everything Liverpool have accomplished in the past five years. He is the heart and soul of modern Liverpool. His players are fiercely loyal to him and inspired by him. If they’ve been “mentality monsters” for the past five seasons, it’s because he made them that way. Without him they wouldn’t have been within screaming distance of City, let alone beat them for the title.

Those who say disapprovingly that Klopp has only one Premier League title to show for his time as manager are missing the point and they are missing it spectacularly.

The fact that he broke City’s monopoly once by winning the competition in 2019-20 – and came desperately close to breaking it twice more – is a staggering feat given the power of the oil money that City have at their disposal.

Liverpool’s resilience was also astonishing. They recovered from setback after setback. They lost the league by a point in 2018-19 after another massive battle with City and won the Champions League a few weeks later. They then won the Premier League the following season. Now, after last season’s disappointments, they face a new challenge to their tenacity.

Sadio Mane left Liverpool to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for £35million this summer

The 55-year-old manager brought Liverpool to Champions League glory in June 2019

City are so good and so ruthless that those who say the title is already out of Liverpool’s reach this season are probably right. A 13-point deficit for Guardiola’s side is too much to make up for, even at this early stage.

But to suggest that Liverpool have entered some sort of terminal decline and that Klopp will be powerless to stop it is an insult to the manager and his players.

Yes, Liverpool are in a difficult moment. The loss of Mane, the injuries of Thiago, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson, the loss of form for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho and teething problems with Nunez have all contributed to the sense of a team struggling.

But this season is still in its infancy and, whatever today’s result, Klopp’s side is too good to stay in the middle for long. A club in crisis? I do not think so. Barcelona is a club in crisis. Klopp’s spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund may be over after seven years, but if this blip at Liverpool represents itch, he just needs time and support to scratch it.

Klopp helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2020 – their first top flight title in 30 years

I began to think, at the age of 56, with my times gradually south of 4 hours and 30 minutes, that the ambition to run a marathon had faded in less than four hours in a castle in the air.

Last Sunday, after training a little harder than before and taking advantage of a flat course, an inspiring crowd, and a running mate who never let my negativity take hold, I ran the Chicago Marathon in 4 hours and 10 minutes, my best ever.

Eliud Kipchoge won’t exactly be looking over his shoulder, I know, but one of the beauties of the marathon is that everyone can pursue their own dreams.

It made me think maybe four hours isn’t out of reach after all. They say it’s hope that kills you, but in my case you may not know when to give up gracefully.

I went to Ryan Field, in Chicago’s northern suburbs, last Saturday to watch a college football game between Northwestern and the University of Wisconsin. It wasn’t a great match; Northwestern lost 42-7.

But it was worth the trip for a stadium geek like me just to see the arena. It was a beautiful stadium, a bit quirky, with grassy banks on either side and a viewing platform behind one of the rows of goal posts.

It was a stadium with real character and so as it stands it will soon be torn down and replaced by a regulated modern bowl that may be better protected from the elements and more expensive food concessions but almost certainly has no character at all.