OLIVER HOLT: Football has turned into a game of emotion for Jay Stansfield and his family

Sitting at a trestle table on a small patch of grass at a motorway service station, Jay Stansfield blinks back the bright autumn sunshine.

He glances now and then at an old couple fussing over their dog in the car park as they pour water into its tin bowl, and speaks softly over the constant hum of vehicles whizzing north and south through Devon along the M5.

Stansfield is 19. He is polite and thoughtful and reflective beyond his years. At Fulham, for whom he made his Premier League debut against Wolves at Molineux last month, they speak highly of his attitude and his character and his hunger to learn. There is also something else about him. Sometimes he carries the air of a young man carrying a burden.

Jay Stansfield has taken the number nine shirt that his father once wore for Exeter

He admits that himself from time to time. He is trying to repair something that was torn apart when he was a child. “It changed me enormously,” he says. ‘When it happened I was devastated and my whole family was devastated. The goal in my mind from then on was to make them proud and give them the life they deserve. To repair it.’

Twelve years ago, Jay’s father, Adam, Exeter City’s centre-forward and every supporter’s favorite player, died of bowel cancer aged 31. The fans loved him because he never gave up on anything. Even in the later stages of his illness, when he was weak from chemotherapy, he showed up to the first day of pre-season training and ran with teammates.

In the days following his death, Exeter’s grieving fans turned their St James Park ground into a shrine to the player they called Stanno. The Big Bank, the home terrace behind one of the goals, was decorated with scarves and bouquets of flowers and cards. It was a sea of ​​sorrow. Jay, the eldest of Adam’s three sons, was seven when his father died.

It was impossible not to be touched by the outpouring of love for Jay’s father. When I went to the stadium to watch the tribute back then in 2010, I took note of some of the messages.

Adam Stansfield spent four seasons with Exeter before sadly dying of cancer in 2010

A 10-year-old boy named Josh had written: ‘Adam, you were a great player for all your teams. You were my favorite player and always will be. You will never be forgotten. My favorite goals were the 2 you scored against Southend United.’

Another message had been taped to one of the posts. ‘Adam,’ a boy named Thomas had written next to a photo he had taken with the striker, ‘you were my favorite Red Army player. Thank you for sending me a birthday card every year. I will remember the good times I spent with you when I was the mascot. I will miss you so much.’

Even now, the supporters still sing about Stanno. One of the stands at St James Park has been named after him and the song honoring him is played at home games. “Sing a song for our Stanno,” it reads, “and we’ll never let you go, because you’ll always be, in the City with me.”

The League One club retired Adam’s No.9 shirt following his death. No one had had it on the page. Until earlier this month. Then Exeter decided they would make an exception for a new signing. Jay had spoken to Marco Silva, the Fulham boss, and both had concluded that he should be loaned out for the rest of the season. He went to Exeter. The transfer announcement video went viral, attracting more than three million views. The club had a No9 with Stansfield on the back again.

Stansfield poses with members of his family after securing his loan in the summer

Jay understood the emotions that would be unleashed. His mother, Marie, and his brothers still live nearby in Tiverton, where he grew up. He had played for Exeter’s age-group team from the age of six until Fulham offered him a scholarship, followed by a two-year professional deal when he was 16.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor played in the same team as Jay’s father for three years. Jay knew he would be wanted. He knew what his father meant to the fans. And then he came back. When he got out of his car ahead of his Exeter debut at home to MK Dons this month, the first thing he heard was a group of fans singing his father’s song. “Sing a song for Stanno,” Jay repeats. ‘It made me emotional to hear that.’

When he was brought off the bench in the second half, there was a huge roar. ‘When I ran on the pitch they were singing ‘there’s only one Adam Stansfield’. he says.

‘I was so young when he died and I wish I had more memories and I wish I could have seen him play more but the first thing I remember about our house was a football. I remember going to the game on a Saturday and watching him play. I remember a couple of holidays we had in France and at the beach and a beach ball and a football. There was always a ball involved.

The striker admits it has been an emotional experience playing for his father’s former team

‘I wish he was here now for all sorts of reasons. I wish he was there for advice because he knew what it was like to be in my position. When I moved to Fulham it hit me more as I realized what I could have had. When I play with people who are older, it brings back memories. It saddens me to think that he is not here.

Sometimes I’m in the car and maybe I’ve had a bad session or a bad game and I need someone to call, someone who knows the game, someone I can ask what I can do better and what I can do Next. And I wish he was there. Sometimes footage of him playing appears on Facebook, so I sit and reflect on what actually happened.’

Jay’s mom comes to every game. ‘For me to go out and wear the Exeter No9 shirt and for her to see it…’ he says, his voice failing. – When I made my Premier League debut, it was important for her to be there because these are things she has also worked hard for. There was no one else to do what she has done.’

He is keen to help Exeter climb into League One and hopes to return to the Premier League next season. Meanwhile, he is building a special collection in the home he still has in Fulham.

“I have all of Dad’s shirts hanging in frames on the wall in my apartment,” he says. ‘I’m getting mine done now and I’m going to put them next to each other. His shirts, my shirts, the things he achieved, the things I achieve.’

There is something beautiful about that image of the shirts hanging side by side. Sing a song for our Stanno. We will never let you go.