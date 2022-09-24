OLIVER HOLT: As atmosphere turns toxic, Gareth Southgate insists we will keep doing what we believe 

As the final whistle blew at the end of England’s defeat by Italy on Friday night, Gareth Southgate strode onto the pitch at San Siro in his dark suit and black tie.

He consoled a few of his players. He hugged Jude Bellingham, who had provided an isolated glimmer of optimism on an otherwise gloomy evening. He shook hands with the referee and the referee’s assistants.

And then he turned and stared up at the top tier of the Curva Sud, where England’s thousands of traveling fans had gathered. Southgate mustered as sharp a surge as he could, but he must have known what was coming. High up in the stadium, which is enjoying its last games before demolition, boos descended and boxed Southgate around the ears.

Gareth Southgate is sticking to his guns despite mounting pressure from England fans

It is not the first time fans have rounded on the man who has spent much of his time in charge of the England team hailed as a national hero. He was the subject of similar derision when England were humiliated by Hungary at Molineux in June. The World Cup in Qatar, cursed for its bloody and sinister cradle, is almost upon us and things are about to get ugly.

It was the end of Milan Fashion Week here, but no one is swooning over Southgate’s dressing sense anymore. That phase of his English managerial career ended some time ago and he knows it. Southgate measured his life as an English player in adversity and hatred. He saw it all around him in the venom directed at managerial predecessors such as Kevin Keegan. He knows what it looks like.

And now he also knows how it feels. And he knows that whatever happens against Germany on Monday, he will lead England into their first World Cup match against Iran on November 21 not hailed as the team’s savior but pilloried as its weak point and identified by more and more voices like the man wasting a generation of attacking talent with an overly cautious approach.

‘England look encouragingly confident,’ Gary Lineker, the BBC’s leading football presenter, wrote on Twitter before Southgate’s side conceded the only goal of the game to a rasping Giacomo Raspadori strike, and he speaks for many.

Lineker will also recognize this scenario from his playing days: England will go into this World Cup with their manager shackled to games, just as Bobby Robson was ahead of Italia 90.

After the happy break of the last two tournaments, where the nation and the media swung behind Southgate and his players and saw them reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the Euro 2020, this feels like a return to normalcy. The ghosts of Robson and Graham Taylor still walk among us and now Southgate is bracing himself for the ordeal that lies ahead.

The successes of these tournaments have been recast by many now as a parade of fluke and luck of the draw. Although Southgate has performed better as England manager than anyone since Sir Alf Ramsey, his critics have created a narrative that he has not achieved. There is another view – that he deserves huge credit for taking a minor team, devoid of superstars, further than many sides filled with greats – but that is increasingly being drowned out.

The condemnation of the manager leading into the World Cup creates an interesting dynamic because the anger cannot go away. It is too close to the tournament for Southgate to be sacked or to resign. Much of the criticism of him is legitimate – England are winless in five games and haven’t scored a goal from open play in 495 minutes – but luring him is unlikely to improve the team’s chances in Qatar. It’s a familiar dilemma.

Southgate’s solution is to invite his critics to do their worst, to spare the players and take their anxiety out on him. “I’ve seen every other England manager have it,” Southgate said when speaking to a group of reporters after the game. ‘I was not, and never have been, carried away by praise. I know how the game is and it turns so quickly and you’re judged by results and that’s it.

‘When you’re in a role for a long period of time you’re going to have a spell when things are more difficult and that’s probably human nature. Finally, I will be judged on the tournament and how we do in tournaments.

‘Would we have preferred a different result? Undoubtedly. We want to score goals freely, we want to win, but it is another test for us and we have to show that we are resilient enough to handle it.

‘No one will enjoy being booed by the supporters, but I understand the job. It is what it is. Anytime you have a difficult series of results, it’s always the manager who takes care of it. It’s the job and I have to get on with it.’

It wasn’t the lead-up to a World Cup, but Southgate played against Germany in the last game at the old Wembley, in October 2000, and was witness to the abuse that rained down on Keegan that night and led to his departure. But as he contemplated another meeting with England’s old foe, the final game before his side travel to Qatar, Southgate dismissed the value of comparisons with past events.

“I don’t think any of that is important,” he said. ‘I know how people handled those situations. I have to deal with it in my own way. The biggest thing is that I have to make sure the team stays on track. We have to keep doing things we think are right and assess the things we need to improve and it’s my job to take the pressure off the players and if that means the reaction is against me, that’s fine

“What we’ve done over the last six years is make the England shirt easier to wear and if it’s me who has to deal with that criticism, that’s fine because I’m 52 and I’ve been through a lot seen everything. I don’t agree that the players look stunted. I think they are free to play.

– We’ve always felt that with England you have to keep winning games to keep the pressure off and unfortunately the scenario in the summer created pressure and this result will add to the noise around it. But it’s up to me to deal with it. I’m the leader of the group and it’s up to me to keep them on track.’

Victory against Germany would change the mood slightly, but some of Southgate’s critics in the England fan base, particularly those who disagree with the strong and proactive stance he and the players have taken on anti-racism, will not be swayed, regardless of the result. The days of optimism and togetherness are over.