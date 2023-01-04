Oliver Davies steers Sydney Thunder to comfortable win

Sydney Thunder 143 for 4 (Davies 58, Ross 41*). Perth Scorchers 142 for 9 (Turner 61, McAndrew 3-29) with six wickets

A well-made half-century by Oliver Davies sent Sydney Thunder to an impressive six-wicket BBL victory against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thunder limited the home side to 142 for 9 of their 20 overs and chased the target with three overs to spare.

Davies made 58 off 47 balls, including four fours and two sixes, leaving his side to get 29 off 31 balls as he hollowed out to mid-off.

Alex Ross completed the job and shot an unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

To make matters worse for the home side, star player Jhye Richardson was unable to complete his spell, leaving the ground injured with two balls remaining in his fourth over.

The result drew the Thunder level topped Scorchers with five wins, breaking the latter’s run of eight wins at Optus Stadium.

Thunder ran into trouble at 10 for 2 after two overs, with Richardson on a hat-trick after dismissing overseas players Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw for ducks.

But Davies joined Matthew Gilkes (32) at the crease, and the pair set up a vital 67-run partnership off 52 balls.

Scorchers also had a poor start, stumbling to 47 for 4 after 10 overs, but the visitors jettisoned their early struggles to go to 75 for 2 at the same point of their innings, needing 68 runs from the remaining 60 deliveries.

Previously, Ashton Turner was the only Perth batsman to trouble the Thunder bowlers, hitting 61 from 37 balls. This came after Scorchers chose to bat and fell to 10 for 2 after the first four power play overs, their first boundary coming off the fourth ball from the fifth over.

In his final appearance of the tournament, Faf du Plessis fell for 1, caught to third man after landing a ramp shot from above. It continued to be a meager run at Optus Stadium for him; he made scores of 14, 6, 3 and 1 in front of home fans to finish with a a total of 163 runs including a high score of 68, from his seven innings.

Joel, the younger brother of Oliver Davies, made his BBL debut and was never far from the action. He caught Cameron Bancroft and Nick Hobson and shot searing balls in from the depths that sent Adam Lyth and Matt Kelly running out.