Oliveira walks white lion ahead of UFC 280 – but Tyson kept white tigers in his house for 14 years

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will try to recapture the 155-pound title when he takes on Islam Makhachev next weekend.

‘Do Bronx’ lost his lightweight title on the scales when he missed weight for his UFC 274 fight with Justin Gaethje, whom he relentlessly sent within a round in May.

getty Oliveira quickly suffocated Gaethje at UFC 274

After a dominating run by the division’s best, Oliveira was understandably given an immediate shot at the empty belt, and will face Khabib Nurmgomedov’s prodigy on October 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, Oliveira posted photos and videos on social media showing him walking and playing with a white lion, captioning it: “Lion walks with lions, who doesn’t love them, respect my story.”

This comes just days after heavyweight contender Manuel Charr was filmed on the premises of Instagram influencer, Humaid Al Buqaish, calling out WBC champion Tyson Fury as he walked on a white lion.

While some hunters are brave enough to walk with the king of the jungle, only one boxer is known to have kept several white tigers in his home for over a decade.

During the height of his fame, Mike Tyson had the famous three tigers in his home and kept them with him for over 10 years between the 1990s and 2000s.

According to the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, the possibility of having one of the most dangerous animals in the world with him didn’t occur to him until he was in prison.

@charlesdobronxs – instagram ‘Do Bronx’ took a trip to the grounds of Instagram influencer, Humaid Al Buqaish

@charlesdobronxs – instagram Oliveira clearly loved his time with the lion

“I had three at home. This is how it happened, I was in jail and I spoke to one of my friends from whom I bought exotic cars,” Tyson explained.

“He said a friend he knew owed him money. And he said, “If he doesn’t pay me money, I’ll take some of these cars and trade them in for some animals.”

“I said, ‘What kind of animals?’ He said, “Horses and stuff. Mike, they have some nice tigers and lions too. If you have one of those, that would be so cool.”

“I said, ‘Yeah, that would be true. Why don’t you order me some? I’m leaving in a few months.’

“So when I got out, I came home and I had two cubs.”

Eventually Tyson – the original ‘Tiger King’ – came to realize that the animals should not be domesticated and so after 14 years donated them to a shelter.

AFP Tyson Made the Decision to Get Tigers While in Jail

Getty – Contributor ‘Iron Mike’ kept three tigers in the house for 14 years

However, that wasn’t before he paid a woman who violated his property $250,000 in compensation after she was involved in an accident involving one of his pet tigers.

Tyson claims that one of his tigers “teared off someone’s arm” when they jumped over his fence and started playing with the wild animals.

The 56-year-old was the subject of a frivolous lawsuit by the woman who committed a crime by entering Tyson’s property before she was attacked, but he still gave her $250,000 after seeing how much damage his pet had done.