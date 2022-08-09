Oliva Newton-John revealed faith and the pact she made with God to save daughter Chloe’s life

A recent interview featuring Olivia Newton-John has resurfaced, after the Australian icon lost her battle to stage-four metastatic breast cancer this week.

The singer, whose death was announced on Monday at the age of 73, appeared on the A Life of Greatness podcast a year ago in one of her final interviews.

During the candid chat, Olivia revealed her deep faith and the pact she made with God while pregnant with daughter Chloe Lattanzi, now 36, back in the eighties.

‘I remember when I was pregnant with Chloe, and I was close to losing her,’ Olivia explained on the podcast.

‘I went to bed and asked God to save her and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life and so I have.’

She added: ‘I think prayer is very powerful.’

Olivia also shared her thoughts on death and her faith, saying she believes there is something out there after you die.

‘Have you contemplated your death?’ the podcast host asked.

‘I have quite a few times that it was a possibility sooner than I wanted it,’ Olivia said.

‘We all know we are going to die… I think we spend our lives denying it. It’s extremely personal. I find it hard to put into words, I feel we are all part of one thing, I have had experiences with spirits or spirit life and felt the spirit world and have heard things, that I believe there is something that happens.’

Olivia said she thinks there is ‘energy’ and a life of some sort after death.

‘It’s almost like we are parts of the same computer and we go back to the main battery. I don’t have a definite definition of what it is,’ she said.

‘I think there is a great knowingness out there we become part of it. I hope that the energies of the people you love will be there… I think all the love will be there… I’m sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens,’ she said with a laugh.

Olivia welcomed Chloe in January 1986 with former partner Matt Lattanzi.

Olivia’s death was announced by her husband John Easterling on Monday on her social media pages. She died after battling stage-four metastatic breast cancer.

Chloe, who has followed in her mother’s singing footsteps, shared a series of heartwarming pictures of herself with her mother over the years after the announcement was made.

Easterling said his wife died at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

‘Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,’ he wrote.

‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

‘Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,’ he added.

The family asked for donations to be made to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, instead of flowers.

The actress famously beat breast cancer twice but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home, campaigning for animals’ rights and raising money for her charity online.

She also was a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.