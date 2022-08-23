Oliva Culpo bares some skin in a strapless dress during her lavish getaway in Venice

Olivia Culpo appeared to be having the time of her life in a new photo series she shared with fans on Tuesday.

The fashion influencer, 30, uploaded some memorable snaps to her 5.2 million Instagram followers from her visit to Venice, Italy.

Olivia spent time with her friends as they explored the beautiful city together for a short summer trip.

The beauty was seen posing by a canal in Venice donning a chic strapless brown Matteau dress.

The stylish outfit has short puff sleeves and is secured at the front with a thin string. According to the brand’s website, the dress costs $460.

To stay comfortable while strolling through the beautiful city, Olivia slipped into a pair of black, open-top Valentino strappy sandals.

She was all smiles as she posed for a few photos by the water and later with some of her friends as they walked around town at night.

The influencer carried a large black bag in her hand to store the necessary items for her adventurous evening.

To accentuate her look, Olivia chose gold jewelry, including bracelets and a gold-colored watch on her wrist.

Her dark brown hair was parted to the side in elegant waves, with the tips past her shoulders.

The Miss USA winner’s makeup was elegantly done, with a light blush on her cheeks and a nude lipstick that matched her dress.

She added a caption to her Instagram post, writing “24 Hours in Venice.” She tagged the hotel where she was staying, called The Gritti Place, a Luxury Collection Hotel. The space overlooks the Grand Canal in Venice.

Olivia stepped into the shoes of a fashion icon after she became Miss Universe ten years ago in 2012.

During a recent interview with Grazia Magazinethe talented beauty discussed her own style.

“My personal style can best be described as timeless with a fashion-forward approach, and over time I find myself leaning towards clean silhouettes and bold, bright tones,” explains the social media star.

“Normally I rely on regular pieces in my wardrobe that are my everyday essentials, but I always want to stay ahead of the game and stay on top of what’s happening in fashion.”

Stunning: Olivia jumped into the fashion industry after being crowned Miss Universe a decade ago in 2012; pictured in May in Los Angeles

When talking about styling advice she would give someone, the talented model said to the publication“I would advise someone to take more risks.”

“Sometimes I find myself buying variations of the same things I own, and I have to reframe the way I approach personal style because I want to be able to evolve as well as experiment with fashion in a fun, playful way.”

During her modeling career, Olivia appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and collaborated with a number of brands, such as L’Oréal.

