Oleksandr Zinchenko posts Instagram farewell to Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko took his leave of Manchester City on Instagram just before his move to Premier League rivals Arsenal was confirmed.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian joined City in 2016 and has become an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad in recent seasons. He played an influential role in the club which won numerous awards.

Zinchenko posted his farewell on social media, captioning the video “forever in my heart” with the clip featuring several bits of footage from notable moments from Zinchenko’s career in the Northwest.

Similar to the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, City and Zinchenko reached an amicable settlement on his departure and he leaves the club on good terms.

Narrated by Zinchenko himself, the video begins with news footage from 2016 heralding the arrival of the “19-year-old teen sensation” in 2016.

Zinchenko calls his time at City an “amazing journey” at the beginning of the clip, which is usually supported by an instrumental version of Oasis’ Wonderwall.

“I joined the family when I was very young,” he continues. The clip shows some early moments from his career at City, including his debut and his first goal for the club, a cross/shot attempt in the first rounds of the League Cup.

“You all believed in me right away,” he continues. “Well, almost immediately,” he then jokes, in a likely reference to Guardiola not playing the midfielder from the start of his career at the club.

With the sheer number of accolades he’s won during his time at City, the farewell video then becomes a bit of a reel of all the trophies. Including four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

Zinchenko also played in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“We have won awards,” he says. “We have grown stronger after defeats,” he then adds alongside a clip of him crossing the European Cup on that heartbreaking night for City in Porto.

Significantly, Zinchenko’s last competitive appearance for the club was his role in the comeback against Aston Villa on the last day of last season.

Zinchenko was introduced trailing 2-0 and staring into the course of an ignominious defeat to Steven Gerrard’s team. As it was, his run and cutback for Ilkay Gundogan set the wheels in motion for City’s astonishing comeback.

“You supported me at the most difficult moment of my life,” continues the Ukrainian, referring to the Russian invasion of his homeland.

“Thank you all, Manchester City. With love,” the video concludes.