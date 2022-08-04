Oleksandr Usyk will make his rematch with Anthony Joshua FREE to watch for all in Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk will make his rematch with Anthony Joshua free for everyone in Ukraine, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has confirmed.

The Ukrainian heavyweight will face his British counterpart for the second time on August 20, having defeated Joshua unanimously in September.

And Usyk is determined to make the contest free for everyone in Ukraine after getting the TV rights from the Saudi organizers.

Usyk wanted to pay for the rights to the fight, but his promoter has revealed that the Saudis refused to accept any payment and instead donated the rights for free.

Krassyuk told talkSPORT.com: ‘He intended to buy, but got it’ [free] for Ukraine.

‘He makes it free to watch on Megogo [streaming service]his YouTube channel and through state television ‘Suspilne’.’

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn sold all worldwide TV rights to the Saudi organizers as part of the agreement to host the fight at King Abdullah Sports City.

The 35-year-old has not shied away from responsibilities since his country was invaded, even enlisting in the Kiev Territorial Defense in February – before retiring to focus on his rematch with the British fighter.

Usyk recently spoke of that heartbreaking decision: ‘I didn’t want to leave my city. I really didn’t want to leave my country. But when I went to the hospitals where our wounded soldiers are being rehabilitated, they told me to go.

“Go fight this battle, not only for your pride, but also for Ukraine. You will do even more for our country by fighting in the ring than fighting here.

“So now I want to bring some kind of joy to those soldiers and to those who stay on the front lines by doing what I’m doing.” Then he reveals: “Immediately after defending my titles against Joshua, I plan to return to Kiev. I must be in my country..’

President Zelensky and the two Klitsckho brothers who preceded him to take the world heavyweight title to Ukraine have endorsed permission to say goodbye to the action, one of whom is now mayor of Kiev.

The significance of his boxing to their global propaganda efforts becomes even clearer when Usyk himself says, “If I return there, no one will allow me to go to the front lines.”

The main reason for that is the firm expectation that if he beats Joshua for the second time, he will be back on the road for an even bigger fight in front of a global audience against Tyson Fury.

Joshua lost his WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA (super) heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian last September by unanimous decision.

The Briton has been criticized for trying to beat a former Olympic gold medalist and undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Joshua chose to move from his career coach Rob McCracken, promote Angel Fernandaez and hire Robert Garcia to his team to plot victory in the rematch.

The tie will eventually be settled between the two fighters when they face each other at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah at the end of the month.