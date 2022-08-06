Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua: Ring walk time, how to watch, live stream, undercard, odds

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face it for the second time on August 20 in an all-important rematch at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is out for revenge after losing his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian mastermind at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

The winner will face WBC champion Tyson Fury in a historic undisputed match, despite the Gypsy King announcing his retirement after taking out Dillian Whyte earlier this year.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua (right) face each other for the second time on August 20

Usyk waltzed to a stunning unanimous decision win over British heavyweight last year

Joshua was heavily criticized after choosing not to use his obvious physical advantages last time, instead outboxing the fighter in a move that turned out to be disastrous.

The 32-year-old has since left longtime coach Rob McCracken and has teamed up with Robert Garcia, but insists he now plans to hunt for the knockout.

Undoubtedly one of the sport’s pound-for-pound stars, Usyk has been given a full camp after taking a step away from boxing to help defend his country during the ongoing Russian invasion, pushing the fight back from May and then July.

Joshua hopes he can avenge the second loss of his career, having done so in 2019 against Andy Ruiz Jr, also in Saudi Arabia.

As the spectacle draws nearer

When is Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua?

The game between Usyk and Joshua is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

The pair are expected to walk into the ring around 9pm UK time, although that will of course depend on the results beforehand, with a plethora of action also taking place on the undercard.

Also on the card are Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang, who go head-to-head in an intriguing heavyweight encounter.

Briton Callum Smith also faces Mathieu Bauderlique in a WBC light-heavyweight final eliminator, while Badou Jack also takes on Richard Rivera.

How to watch the fight?

The fight, which will be a 12-round match, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office.

It costs a total of £26.95 for UK customers and €31.95 for Republic of Ireland customers.

For those looking to stream the fight, you can do so on the Sky Sports Box Office app and on the website, while two reruns take place on Sundays at 8am and 3pm.

Usyk vs Joshua: the most important stats

Oleksandr Usyk Age: 35 Height: 6ft 3in Range: 78′ Standings: Southpaw Record: 19-0-0 Knockouts: 13 Rounds: 156 Debut: 2013 Anthony Joshua Age: 32 Height: 6ft 6in Range: 82′ Position: Orthodox Report: 24-2-0 Knockouts: 22 Rounds: 124 Debut: 2013

Usyk dominated much of the fight and came close to the 12th round stoppage

The Ukrainian mastermind claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with the win

Battle map full

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (WBC Light-Heavyweight Finals Eliminator)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (IBF heavyweight final eliminator)

Tyron Spong vs Andrew Tabiti

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko

Ramla Ali v Crystal Garcia Nova

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Hector Alatorre

What was said?

The pair have remained respectful throughout the lead up to the fight, just as they were before their first meeting.

Joshua admits he was outclassed last September but insists he can turn things around and become a three-time heavyweight champion.

“Blips happen and things happen in life, but resilience, mental toughness and mental consistency will always prevail,” Joshua said at the launch press conference in Saudi Arabia. “We’re still on track to be unquestionably sure and it’s just a bump in the road and God willing I’m going to be a three-time heavyweight world champion.

“In the fight with Usyk, he broke me down for a few rounds and I have to take that defeat like a man. I hold myself accountable and I am someone who can admit when I am wrong and in the battle in September I was wrong and he was right.

“Actually, I should turn them on August 20. You can knock me down, but it’s hard to control me.’

Joshua and Usyk have remained amicable throughout the build-up to the all-important match

Usyk, on the other hand, insisted it wasn’t titles or applause he’s fighting for.

The Ukrainian also expressed his acknowledgment that Joshua will look like a different challenge this time around, but insisted he would be a different fighter as well.

“I’m not fighting for money or recognition, I don’t need this,” Usyk said. ‘I don’t need to be the biggest, I’m just doing my job now and will continue to do it as long as my heart is beating.

“All I’m going to do is save my soul. Everything else is just living.

‘I understand that’ [Joshua] will be different, me too.’