Oleksandr Usyk targets Deontay Wilder NEXT after being snubbed by Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk has his sights set on fighting Deontay Wilder next after being rejected by Tyson Fury for their undisputed heavyweight clash.

After beating Anthony Joshua for the second time last month, Usyk was expected to take on Fury with all the titles at stake in the boxing division. However, the gypsy king has since called up Joshua and now appears to be defending his WBC belt against his domestic rival instead.

Usyk has slammed Fury for not fighting him, but has revealed that he already has another opponent lined up for early 2023.

“I’m not crazy at all (about Fury deciding to fight Joshua). The bigger problem is that Tyson Fury isn’t showing fans some of the best historic fights in boxing history, Usyk told. Ring TV.

‘That’s his fault. Not mine. Tyson Fury can fight whoever he wants.”

When he insisted on who he would like to fight next, Usyk replied, “Deontay Wilder.”

“Wilder is a dangerous fighter, and that fight would most likely take place in the United States,” he added.

Wilder returns to the ring after a year of absence when he takes on Robert Helenius in New York next month. Usyk plans to be on ringside to get a closer look at his potential next opponent.

Meanwhile, Usyk’s promoter Egis Klimas has backed Usyk’s decision to stay active by targeting Wilder, as he doesn’t want Fury to get in the way of his fighter’s career. He has also claimed that the Briton avoids Usyk because he is ‘afraid’ of the Ukrainian.

“Usyk is the heavyweight world champion and look how many statements Fury has made in recent months, he is retiring, he is not retiring, he is fighting Usyk, he is not Usyk, and now he is fighting Joshua, you really don’t know what Fury is what I’m going to do now,’ Klimas said.

“If you look in his past at everything that happened, Fury always caused a problem when it came to getting an undisputed world champion. He’s unpredictable.’

‘What happens when Joshua beats his a**? What will happen next? They are going to a rematch, which will reduce the chances of an undisputed world champion. I think Fury is probably scared of Usyk. Why is he running away from Usyk? Why? Because Fury sees danger in Usyk.

“Usyk wanted to fight Fury by the end of the year. You know what, we’re not running after him. We have three tires. He has one belt. Who cares? It’s a situation Fury created. Not Usyk. Usyk would fight Tyson Fury in his backyard. Usyk would fight anyone in their backyard.

“Usyk would love to fight Wilder, but whoever wins that fight (between Wilder and Helenius) would be next for Usyk. Usyk is not like Fury. He’s looking for the winners, not the losers.’