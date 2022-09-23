Oleksandr Usyk reveals he plans to RETIRE after three more fights

Oleksandr Usyk has claimed he plans to retire after three more games.

The Ukrainian remains undefeated in his career and is ranked among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now after back-to-back heavyweight victories over Anthony Joshua.

At 35, Usyk spoke about his Usyk-17 promotional business YouTube channel via The mirrorhas admitted retirement is not too far off, but wants to fight both Tyson Fury and Canelo Alverez before hanging up his gloves for good.

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that he plans to fight three more times before retiring from boxing

The Ukrainian is coming off back-to-back heavyweight victories over Britain’s Anthony Joshua

‘I can have at most three more games. It’s the most realistic thing to be in my top form with Fury, Canelo and a farewell fight at Olympiyskiy, Usyk said.

With Canelo, he said he wanted to fight me. It would be a freak fight just to make money. People say I’m a freak. Why not?’

However, Usyk admitted that he only intends to defend his titles one more time – against Fury – before ending his career with two more fights for various reasons.

Usyk has said he wants to fight Tyson Fury (left) and Canelo Alvarez (right) before he retires

WARNING: Strong language

“I only need to beat Fury and then it’s time to retire for me,” he said.

‘The collection of all belts is much more important than just a fight or another defense. I want to box out Fury and I don’t want to work so hard just for another defense. There is much more I can achieve.

“It’s only for money with Canelo.”

It is expected that Usyk will eventually fight Fury, although the Briton is closing in on a deal to fight Joshua next.

Canelo, meanwhile, recently defeated Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight and apparently has his heart set on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol after suffering a shock defeat in May.

Usyk may therefore have to wait for his dream fights, but will understandably hope to see his career out in his home country, which he has returned to following his win over Joshua amid Russia’s invasion.