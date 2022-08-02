Oleksandr Usyk launches NFT collection in bid to raise £1.6m for Ukraine with massive AJ rematch

Oleksandr Usyk hopes to use his rematch against Anthony Joshua to raise money for his home country of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place in May earlier this year, but the conflict in Usyk’s homeland forced him to return home, along with the Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali, as well as Vasyl Lomachenko to bear arms.

Now the battle for Usyk’s WBA (super), IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight titles is slated for August 20 in Saudi Arabia, where both men will earn tens of millions and maximize the unified heavyweight title fight for what it is.

Oleksandr Usyk joined the Kiev Territorial Defense to defend Ukraine from Russia

After a few months at home, Usyk would leave to train in Poland for his contracted rematch

In addition, Usyk has partnered with UK sports NFT platform Blockasset to launch an exclusive collection of digital artworks in a bid to raise around £1.64 million.

“Many of my relatives lost their homes, lost friends and loved ones. I pray that this abomination will end as soon as possible.”

The money will go to the Usyk Foundation, a charity set up to support essential humanitarian work in the champion’s home country.

A look at some of the artworks offered by artist Dosbrak, someone Usyk is a huge fan of

Usyk hopes these images and rare physical items will bring more than £1.5 million for Ukraine

In a conversation with Blockasset, Usyk made it clear that both the fight and the war remain in his mind: ‘Compared to war, boxing is child’s play. War is a terrible thing, which I would not wish on my worst enemy.

“My thoughts are, as far as possible, to be well prepared for the battle against Joshua and to glorify my god Jesus Christ and my homeland again,” Usyk said.

“I appreciate the opportunity to connect with blockasset, who I consider to be the heavyweight champions of sports NFTs. I am a big fan of Dosbrak’s art and it was a pleasure to participate in this initiative, which will undoubtedly bring a significant amount of money to our foundation.’

A number of rare physical items, such as signed original Dosbrak prints – a digital artist – and autographed Oleksandr Usyk gloves will be awarded to holders of the rarest NFTs from the coin

Usyk are the favorites to beat Joshua again in their rematch after surprising the Briton last year

Usyk defeated Joshua in their first meeting in September last year, after running away from the Briton in the final four laps.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion says he will return to Ukraine within 24 hours of his fight with Joshua and may take a break from boxing.

Still, WBC champion Tyson Fury lingers in the background and, despite his retirement, has not left the title. The chance to fight for the undisputed title would be a convincing pitch for either Usyk or Joshua.