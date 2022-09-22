Oleksandr Usyk labels Anthony Joshua ‘a poor fool’ and ‘little boy’ for post-fight tantrum

Usyk did not comment at the time, but has now criticized his opponent’s antics

Oleksandr Usyk has described Anthony Joshua as a ‘poor fool’ for his post-fight tantrum after losing to the Ukrainian in their heavyweight title rematch last month.

Usyk defended his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split decision win in Saudi Arabia as the judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112 and 113-115 in his favour.

Joshua was left fuming in the aftermath, throwing two of Usyk’s belts out of the ring and storming off before returning to shake his hand.

The Briton, 32, then took to the microphone and went into an expletive-filled rant discussing the fight, his career, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and also cheered for Usyk.

While Usyk did not comment on Joshua’s bizarre antics at the time and appeared forgiving in his own post-fight interview, he has slammed his opponent now that the dust has settled.

“I thought, ‘What a poor fool,'” said Usyk, 35. “He reminded me of a little boy who wanted to play with a ball, but it was taken from him, so he decided to throw it over the neighbor’s fence.”

Joshua, who will face Tyson Fury in a mouth-watering fight for Great Britain in December, gave one of boxing’s most remarkable post-fight speeches after failing to regain his heavyweight belts on August 20.

‘If you knew my story, you would understand the passion. I am not an amateur boxer from five years old, which was an elite prospect from youth, said Joshua. ‘I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my ass, I wanted to be able to fight.

The Ukrainian defended his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split decision win in Jeddah

Joshua’s post-fight speech in the ring was one of the most bizarre in boxing history

‘I’m stealing this Usyk, I’m sorry, but it’s because of the passion we put into this. This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in, so give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

‘I’m not a 12-round fighter, look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, “you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano”, I’m 18 stone, I’m heavy, it’s hard work.

“This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we’re going to cheer for him three times.”

Joshua also continued to lead the sold-out crowd through ‘three cheers for Usyk’ and also highlighted his amazement that Ukrainian fighters could produce title-winning performances while the war continues in their homeland.