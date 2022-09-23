Oleksandr Usyk had to be rescued after fainting while attempting to hold his breath underwater

In one incident, Usyk had to be rescued by teammates after passing out underwater

The overall heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk, once passed out during an extreme training exercise during his time as an amateur fighter.

Ahead of his rematch triumph with Anthony Joshua last month, Usyk’s trainer, Egis Klimas, credited the former undisputed cruiserweight king’s incredible in-ring cardio to his many hours spent in the swimming pool, even boasting that the Ukrainian can hold his breath for four minutes and forty seconds under water.

However, using the pool as a training tool is not new for Usyk. The 35-year-old regularly used swimming training as a method to help develop his endurance during his time with the Ukrainian national amateur boxing team as a youth.

Talking about his USYK 17 YouTube channelthe Ukrainian recalled a particularly harrowing experience where his teammates had to jump into the pool to save him after he passed out underwater.

‘You’re swimming and suddenly you feel such pain in your knee and you think you can’t walk, you just can’t go on. A muscle is so tense and the pain is just unbearable. The pain is in your shoulder, your knee or even the tips of your moustache.

‘And you think, ‘Okay, I’m done, better stop and try next time.’ It means you can’t stop – when you start thinking like that, that’s the signal to keep going.

‘You can’t give up. If you give up now, that’s what you’ll do when you fight. It is a breaking point that you will definitely reach during your fight. Every athlete knows what it is. No one can do anything ‘next time’ so you just don’t stop.

The 35-year-old Usyk has targeted an undisputed fight with Tyson Fury for next year

‘You know I’m a bit crazy and that’s why my trainers keep a close eye on me. If I pass out, they save me. Once I held my breath underwater, passed out for a moment and was immediately taken from the pool.’

After defeating Joshua in August, Usyk was scheduled to take on fellow heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury, in a fight that would have decided the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

But as talk of a Fury-Joshua fight intensifies, it appears the Ukrainian may have to wait for his opportunity to make history against the Gypsy King.