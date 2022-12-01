Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ‘re-watched all 168 games as Man Utd manager’ since leaving

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly rewatched all 168 games from his time as Manchester United manager in the year since he left the club.

Solskjaer was sacked by United last November after just under three years as leader, following a disappointing start to the 2021/22 season.

In his final game, the Red Devils lost 4–1 to Watford, a defeat that left the team eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their first 12 top-flight matches.

United were also beaten 5-0 by Liverpool and comfortably swept aside by local rivals Manchester City in the final weeks of Solskjaer’s reign, matches the Norwegian would soon want to forget.

However, The athletic have revealed that he went back and watched those two games plus the other 166 he was sidelined for.

During his reign at Old Trafford, Solskjaer guided United to a second-place finish in 2020-21, but they exited the Champions League after that year’s group stage following a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

The team recovered to make it to the Europa League final, but lost to Villarreal on penalties.

Despite narrowly missing out on a European trophy, things looked promising for United at the end of their 2020-2021 season, adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad that summer.

It looked like they could be real title contenders after those purchases, but their results fell off alarmingly and eventually cost Solskjaer his job.

Unlike his predecessor Jose Mourinho, he was unable to pick up any silverware and failed to bring back the club’s glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it is clear that Solskjaer is “satisfied” with his time as United boss. Incidentally, those are the only two post-war United managers with a higher winning percentage than Solskjaer, apart from current manager Erik Ten Hag who only arrived in the summer.

Solskjaer feels he was building something ‘special’ with the side and was happy with the team spirit that had developed, even as he left the European venues with them.

The side continued to struggle after his departure, eventually finishing sixth, 35 points behind title winners City.

In the 12 months since leaving United, Solskjaer has remained a keen observer of European football, while also taking up new hobbies outside the sport.

The 49-year-old learned to sail in his native Norway, but also has a home in Cheshire, which means he can regularly watch matches in England.

He still has a burning desire to get back into management and now feels ready to return to the dugout.

There have been no shortages of vacancies in recent months, and Solskjaer has already had chances to finish his time out of the game.

Solskjaer was also offered the opportunity to take up television work, but turned it down, waiting for the right time to resume his managerial career.

Having watched matches from across Europe for the past year, it appears Solskjaer is keeping his options open and undetermined about taking on an England coaching role.

As well as managing United, Solskjaer also had a brief spell at Cardiff in 2014, but was unable to save them from relegation to the Championship.

His other roles have come in Norway, but perhaps another country can offer him his next chance as he tries to recover from his disappointing end at United to prove he still has plenty to offer.