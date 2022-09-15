Oldham to part company with boss John Sheridan, with his SIXTH spell in charge of the club ending

Oldham Athletic to say goodbye to manager John Sheridan. The National League club has announced that the 57-year-old, who has been in charge at Boundary Park six times, will step down after Saturday’s home game with Eastleigh.

In a statement, the club’s owners, who completed the takeover in July, said the decision was made “after they had a chance to assess where the club stands and what changes are needed”.

“A new manager will be appointed in due course,” she added.

Oldham boss John Sheridan will say goodbye to the club ending his sixth stint at the club

Ex-Everton Academy boss David Unsworth (pictured) is an early contender to replace Sheridan

Ex-Everton Academy boss David Unsworth is considered an early candidate for the soon-to-be vacant post.

Former Ireland international Sheridan, who also played for the club, took over in January from the Premier League’s founders – then under the highly unpopular ownership of Abdallah Lemsagam – who fought to avoid relegation from the league for the first time in their 115-year history.

However, despite an early improvement in results, they were subsequently banned. At the end of the season, with the club up for sale and seemingly in limbo, Sheridan decided to stay on.

After being taken over by local entrepreneurs, the Rothwell family, Oldham experienced a revival of support.

The former property of Abdallah Lemsagam (right) was highly unpopular with the club’s fans

But performance on the pitch has been inconsistent at best and the move has been made with them in a low 16th position after eight games.

The statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that, after talks with manager and club legend John Sheridan, it has been agreed today that the time is right for him to step aside.

“Having had a chance to assess where the club stands and what changes are needed, both the board and John feel that someone else is needed to rise to the great challenge of restoring the club’s fortune on the pitch.” .

“To give him the farewell he deserves and to give fans a chance to show their appreciation, John has agreed to take the lead for the final time at our home game with Eastleigh on Saturday.

Oldham boss John Sheridan leaves his position as manager after Eastleigh game

The club’s board thanked Sheridan and said talks would be held about a permanent tribute to him at Boundary Park.

“The completion of the Rothwell family takeover means the club’s future is now assured,” the statement read, “and with results so far not what everyone had hoped for, John and the club now feel that the time is right for both. he and Latics to move forward as we enter a new era.

“It goes without saying that John is leaving on very good terms and with nothing but the thanks and the utmost respect from the board and the club.

Shez will forever be an OAFC legend and there will be discussions about a permanent tribute to his service at Boundary Park.

