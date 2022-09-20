Oldham Athletic appoint David Unsworth as successor to John Sheridan

Oldham Athletic have appointed David Unsworth as manager.

The former Premier League founder members have turned to the former Everton defender and academy boss as they try to regain their place in the EFL after last season’s relegation.

Unsworth, 48, replaces John Sheridan, who left Oldham after a sixth spell in charge on Saturday.

He left his role at Goodison Park after almost a decade developing talent at the club in April as he sought to become first-team manager.

Unsworth will bring fellow Evertonians John Ebbrell (assistant coach) and Francis Jeffers (first team coach) to Boundary Park.

Oldham was taken over by local family and business owners the Rothwells in July, following the deeply unpopular reign of Dubai-based former agent Abdallah Lemsagam.

Since then, the crowd has grown with a wave of goodwill, with more than 10,000 expected for the visit of high-flying Wrexham for Unsworth’s first home game following the weekend’s trip to Bromley.

“This is a blank sheet of paper for me,” said Unsworth, who has previously rejected offers from League One clubs.

‘I have been asked to come for a period and rebuild the football side, but also to build an infrastructure. A ‘B’ team to link the academy with the first team, to build recruitment, analysis.

‘It is so appealing for a young coach to be able to do that at a club with the potential that this one has.’

Unsworth has twice taken charge of Everton’s first team and has overseen the development of the likes of Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He made 350 appearances for Everton over two spells and lifted the FA Cup in 1995.

At Oldham, he will be reunited with former manager Joe Royle, who is on the board, and Royle’s son Darren, who is chief executive.

Sheridan’s departure was announced last week, with the former Ireland man taking charge for one last time, Saturday’s emotional 3-2 win over Eastleigh, which left Oldham in 14th place.