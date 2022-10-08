Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in America, tucked away from the street in a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who first enter the Palafoxiana Library — seeing its high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel.

Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious university in 1646 – in the hope that anyone who could read would have access to them.

In 1773, more than a century after Palafox’s death, the bishop of the time ordered the construction of a majestic library to house the collection. The walls were lined with two rows of wooden bookshelves; a third level was added in the 19th century as donations poured in from religious leaders and laity. There are now more than 45,000 bindings and manuscripts.

The books are organized according to the principles of scholastic philosophy which stated that the foundation of all knowledge is God and that reason is subordinate to faith.

On the first floor are more than 11,000 bibles, religious documents and theological texts. The second level is devoted to the relationship between God and humans – chronicles of religious orders and the lives of saints – and the third contains books on physics, mathematics, botany, language, architecture and even carpentry.

In fact, the entire collection navigates between two worlds: the word of God coexists with the contributions of humanity.

“Everything that was conceived back then is in the library,” said Juan Fernández del Campo, the library’s current manager.

Among the library’s greatest treasures are nine incunabula — books made between 1450 and 1500 using Gutenberg’s first printing techniques — and volumes by Galen and Vesalius, who are known for their contributions to the study of medicine.

In the library there are no explanatory texts that reveal the riddles of the Palafoxiana to the visitors, but at the entrance there are always volunteer guides who tell the history to anyone who is interested. Fernández del Campo said access to the material is often a priority for researchers who show a clear justification for their request.

Palafox’s passion for books is reflected in a quote from him, written on a mosaic outside the library.

“He who finds himself without books is in solitude without comfort,” it says.

Still, from an office hidden behind the Virgin’s altar, out of the sight of tourists, Fernández del Campo said those words of the bishop should be interpreted in the context of his time.

“If you read what Palafox said and look back at the history of Mexico, you say, wait a minute, no. This was not the time for Mexico to spread its wings toward freedom of thought,” the library manager said.

Indeed, the historical record suggests that Palafox sought to assert the authority of the Spanish king and the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, putting him at odds with religious orders such as the Jesuits who questioned royal authority.

In the midst of that friction, Palafox was transferred to Spain in 1653. A century later, the Jesuits were expelled from the Spanish Empire; many of their books were added to the Palafox collection when the order left Puebla.

According to the World Monuments Fundthe extra weight of the books stored on the library’s third tier made the bookshelves more susceptible to damage when Puebla was hit by earthquakes in 1999.

After the earthquakes, the fund took part in an extensive restoration project. Cracks in the walls and vaults were repaired and the bookcases restructured.

The library reopened in 2002; two years later it was added by UNESCO to its Memory of the World Register.

IF YOU GO: Puebla is approximately 80 miles by highway from Mexico City, and is easily accessible by car or bus. In recent years, the library has been open every day except Mondays, with free admission on Sundays and Tuesdays and a modest entrance fee the other days.

