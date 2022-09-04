Oldest pub in Britain which opened its doors in 793AD is ‘fighting for survival’ amid huge costs

Britain’s oldest pub serving customers for over 1,200 years is ‘fighting for survival’ as the cost of living crisis threatens to cripple businesses across the country.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, Hertfordshire, claims to have been in business since the year 793AD – before England was united under one monarch.

Now, despite surviving the English Civil War, 17 recessions, two world wars and five pandemics, including the Black Death and Covid, the historic boozer is facing downfall due to rising energy costs.

The historic pub had to go into administration in February due to the financial impact of Covid and was taken over by new owners.

Now the beer house is struggling again as it faces the combined blows of the cost of living and energy price crises, exacerbated since gas prices skyrocketed around the world – which have risen further after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. .

Sam Walker, 39, is one of the co-owners of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St Albans, Hertfordshire

Pub staff said rising energy costs meant pub bills would double as the company approaches winter’s ‘quiet season’

The pub has survived the centuries in various guises and remains a popular pint destination

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is said to have a tunnel leading to nearby St Albans Abbey which was used by monks, and Oliver Cromwell is said to have spent a night there

Troubled had survived before Covid Norman invasion (1066) The Great Famine (1315-17) English Civil War (1642 – 51) Great Plague (1665-66) Glorious Revolution (1688) Two World Wars (1914-18 and 1939-1945) Spanish flu (1918-19)

Recent research warned that up to three in four British pubs are at risk of closing this winter due to rising costs.

Ronan Gaffney, general manager of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said: ‘It’s insanely more expensive.

“It’s not like home where you can turn everything off except the fridge and freezer, we have certain things that need to be left on for health and safety and general maintenance.

‘And our light bill is ten times higher than in a house, because at home you can turn off all the lights except the one you’re sitting in. But you can’t do that in a pub.

“So we don’t have a choice. We can’t really cut back on energy bills, but we get double the amount.”

With winter approaching, Mr Gaffney warned that pubs will see additional costs, and for far fewer customers.

He added: ‘Winter is the quiet season for many pubs, like mine.

“If pubs don’t have infrastructure or financial support, I imagine a lot of them will struggle.”

When the business was originally established in the 8th century it was known as The Round House, but there is no mention of it being licensed as a pub under that name.

Co-owner Sam Walker and general manager Ronan Gaffney are both concerned the pub may have to close its doors if costs continue to rise

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is one of 10 pubs claiming the title of oldest pub in Britain

The pub’s centuries of history is commemorated in the unique building, which is believed to have once hosted cockfights in the 19th century

Secret Tunnels, Oliver Cromwell and a Saxon King: The Colorful Past of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is one of several pubs that claim to be the oldest in Britain, with rivals such as Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem (1189?) Ye Olde Man & Scythe in Bolton, which is mentioned in a charter dating from 1251. Historic England describes the building as ‘of 16th century appearance’, although the owners say it dates back to the 11th. The octagonal shape is due to its original use as a dovecote – hence a document from 1756 called ‘The three pigeons’. The pub has had its current name since 1872 due to its history of cockfighting, a sport that was outright banned in England and Wales in 1835. At other points it was known as ‘the Round House’ because of its shape. Interesting features in the building include an original bread oven, while there are said to be tunnels stretching from the beer cellar to St Albans Abbey. Other claims made by the owners are that Oliver Cromwell spent a night there during the Civil War, and that the foundations contain parts of the palace of Offa, King of the Mercians.

The first known reference to it being an ale house is in 1756 when it appears to be traded as The Three Pigeons.

Around 1800, the name was changed to Fighting Cocks, presumably in reference to the cockfights that were popular at the time, which may have taken place in the main bar.

The historic pub is one of about 10 boozers that claim to be the oldest in Britain.

Mr Gaffney said it is going to be a challenging time for pubs across the UK and it is a problem that can only be solved by those in authority.

He called on the government to take action now that the energy ceiling is being raised again, putting even more pressure on households and businesses.

The publican added: “Pubs have done everything they could since the start of the pandemic.

“They’ve been up in arms for the past three years and nothing has been done about it.

“All you have to do now is keep calling on the government because it’s not just pubs that have been tampered with, it’s everyone.”

An industry leader warned earlier this week that pubs and breweries are facing a disaster “more devastating than the pandemic.”

Business leaders from across the industry have signed an open letter to government and conservative leaders asking for urgent help before it’s too late.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, believes pubs that have ‘weathered the storm’ of Covid are now facing closures and job losses.

She said: “Rising utility bills are forcing tax collectors to make tough choices, and many have already cut hours of operation to remain viable.

“It could have a bigger impact than the pandemic.

‘Publicans are stuck between a rock and a hard spot. They try to cover their costs, but they also have customers who tighten their belts. It’s totally untenable.’

The pub’s manager called on the government to take action now that the energy ceiling is being raised again, putting even more pressure on households and businesses. Pictured is an interior shot of the bar