Oldest member of famous tool-wielding chimpanzee tribe dies alone in Guinea aged 71

The oldest member of a chimpanzee tribe famous for its remarkable use of tools has died in solitude at the age of 71.

Fana, a female chimpanzee born in 1951, died in the forest near the village of Bossou in southeastern Guinea, where scientists have trekked for decades to study the remarkable animal community.

Her death brings the number of Bossou chimpanzees down to just six or seven, half of whom are females and two who can no longer reproduce.

Fana (pictured right in 2011), the oldest member of a chimpanzee tribe famous for its remarkable tool use, has died in solitude aged 71

The small community of apes uses stone hammers and anvils to crack nuts—the most sophisticated act ever observed by humanity’s genetically closest relative.

Fana had shown signs of exhaustion over the past few months, the environment ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Her left upper limb has been paralyzed since a bad fall nearly 25 years ago, and she had long since stopped climbing trees.

She lived alone when she became less mobile.

Her body was found on 19 September and she was buried the next day in the presence of local villagers.

The Bossou monkeys have a unique relationship with the villagers.

The great apes live in the wild, but share the territory and its resources with the local people, who protect them, believing them to be reincarnated ancestors.

A number of chimpanzees have been found to use tools – including this one in a sanctuary in Kenya – but its prevalence among the Bossou tribe in Guinea makes them particularly interesting

Until 2003, the Bossou chimpanzee group had been relatively stable at around 21 animals. But it lost seven members to influenza that year.

It has also been affected by human activities in the area.

Locals traditionally use slash-and-burn agriculture, and although they had preserved a 320-hectare block of forest around Bossou, the surrounding deforestation has cut it off from the rest of the Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, where there are several chimpanzee communities.

Slash-and-burn agriculture sees people cultivate land until they are depleted, then clear forests to create new lands and repeat the cycle.

The UNESCO World Heritage reserve straddles Guinea’s borders with Liberia and the Ivory Coast.

Fana leaves behind two sons, Foaf and Fanwa. She is in vain of her daughter, Fotayou.

The small community of monkeys, famous for their remarkable use of tools, live in a forest around the village of Bossou in the extreme south-eastern corner of Guinea

The last baby girl was born in 2020 after researchers saw the last fertile female in the group – Fanle – holding a small baby on her stomach.

Aly Gaspard Soumah, director of the Bossou Environmental Research Institute, said they were able to confirm the child’s gender as female.

Female chimpanzees are able to have offspring every four or five years, meaning Fanle “by herself will not be able to reproduce the social dynamics of the group” in terms of numbers and genetic diversity, Soumah warned.

But there are other means available to support the Bossou people – including the creation of a ‘migration corridor’ to enable two-way traffic between isolated communities and their cousins ​​in the hills.

Another option is to introduce young females into the tribe — an idea that has its critics “who argue that this is a group that lives in the wild and should deal with its own natural destiny,” Soumah said.