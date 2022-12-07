Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years – reveals Greenland’s lost world

“We think it’s because the DNA bound to mineral particles, allowing it to survive beyond what was thought possible. The binding reduces the rate of spontaneous chemical breakdown,” said Willerslev.
Willerslev said the fragmentary DNA cannot be used to revive extinct species – as in the Jurassic Park books and movies – but can reveal secrets about how plants can become more resistant to a warming climate.
“You can’t use them for cloning,” Willerslev said of the DNA remnants, “but you can use them to genetically modify living organisms like plants to better adapt to a warmer climate.”
The oldest previous DNA on record was extracted from the molar of a mammoth, another elephant relative, in northeastern Siberia dating back as far as 1.2 million years ago, also preserved in permafrost conditions. By comparison, our species, Homo sapiens, emerged about 300,000 years ago.
Most knowledge about prehistoric organisms comes from studying fossils, but there is a limit to what these can reveal, especially with regard to genetic relationships and traits. That’s where ancient DNA proves invaluable.
Most of modern Greenland is covered by a thick ice sheet, with ice-free areas along the coastline. The region in the study is considered a polar desert. But 2 million years ago, average temperatures in Greenland were 11 to 17 degrees Celsius higher, according to first study author Kurt Kjaer of the University of Copenhagen.
The presence of marine species, including horseshoe crab and green algae, also in the detected DNA illustrated that warmer climate, the researchers said.
The DNA has revealed this ancient ecosystem in great detail, with an open boreal forest of trees, shrubs and smaller plants teeming with animals. It didn’t identify which large predators were present, but these may have been wolves, bears and saber-toothed cats, according to study co-author Mikkel Pedersen of the University of Copenhagen.
Study co-author Nicolaj Larsen of the University of Copenhagen said the researchers are targeting sites in northern Canada for even older DNA.