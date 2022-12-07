Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years – reveals Greenland’s lost world
World

Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years – reveals Greenland’s lost world

by Merry
written by Merry
A two-million-year-old trunk of a larch tree is trapped in the permafrost in the coastal deposits near Kap Kobenhavn.

“We think it’s because the DNA bound to mineral particles, allowing it to survive beyond what was thought possible. The binding reduces the rate of spontaneous chemical breakdown,” said Willerslev.

Willerslev said the fragmentary DNA cannot be used to revive extinct species – as in the Jurassic Park books and movies – but can reveal secrets about how plants can become more resistant to a warming climate.

A two-million-year-old trunk of a larch tree is trapped in the permafrost in the coastal deposits near Kap Kobenhavn.Credit:Svend Funder via AP

“You can’t use them for cloning,” Willerslev said of the DNA remnants, “but you can use them to genetically modify living organisms like plants to better adapt to a warmer climate.”

The oldest previous DNA on record was extracted from the molar of a mammoth, another elephant relative, in northeastern Siberia dating back as far as 1.2 million years ago, also preserved in permafrost conditions. By comparison, our species, Homo sapiens, emerged about 300,000 years ago.

Most knowledge about prehistoric organisms comes from studying fossils, but there is a limit to what these can reveal, especially with regard to genetic relationships and traits. That’s where ancient DNA proves invaluable.

Most of modern Greenland is covered by a thick ice sheet, with ice-free areas along the coastline. The region in the study is considered a polar desert. But 2 million years ago, average temperatures in Greenland were 11 to 17 degrees Celsius higher, according to first study author Kurt Kjaer of the University of Copenhagen.

The presence of marine species, including horseshoe crab and green algae, also in the detected DNA illustrated that warmer climate, the researchers said.

The DNA has revealed this ancient ecosystem in great detail, with an open boreal forest of trees, shrubs and smaller plants teeming with animals. It didn’t identify which large predators were present, but these may have been wolves, bears and saber-toothed cats, according to study co-author Mikkel Pedersen of the University of Copenhagen.

Study co-author Nicolaj Larsen of the University of Copenhagen said the researchers are targeting sites in northern Canada for even older DNA.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

‘Lengthy process’: Vladimir Putin says Ukraine fight is...

Crisis in Peru sees president ousted after attempting...

25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup...

Zelenskyy named ‘Time’ person of year for 2022

Every Time magazine Person of the Year cover...

Heinrich XIII, the prince at centre of alleged...

‘Time’ magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the...

German police arrest 25 far right extremists on...

Volodymyr Zelensky named Time’s Person of the Year...

Carolyn Grace death: Britain’s only female Spitfire pilot...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More