Oldest DNA on record – 2 million years – reveals Greenland’s lost world

“We think it’s because the DNA bound to mineral particles, allowing it to survive beyond what was thought possible. The binding reduces the rate of spontaneous chemical breakdown,” said Willerslev.

Willerslev said the fragmentary DNA cannot be used to revive extinct species – as in the Jurassic Park books and movies – but can reveal secrets about how plants can become more resistant to a warming climate.

A two-million-year-old trunk of a larch tree is trapped in the permafrost in the coastal deposits near Kap Kobenhavn. Credit:Svend Funder via AP

“You can’t use them for cloning,” Willerslev said of the DNA remnants, “but you can use them to genetically modify living organisms like plants to better adapt to a warmer climate.”

The oldest previous DNA on record was extracted from the molar of a mammoth, another elephant relative, in northeastern Siberia dating back as far as 1.2 million years ago, also preserved in permafrost conditions. By comparison, our species, Homo sapiens, emerged about 300,000 years ago.