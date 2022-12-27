Older drivers hit by insurance increase

Premiums for drivers aged 65-80 also increased by 16% to £274, an average of £39 more than last year.

By Tilly Armstrong for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Drivers over the age of 50 face huge increases in the cost of auto insurance.

The average premium for motorists aged 50-64 was £320 in November, an increase of 16% over the same month in 2021, Compare the Market data reveals.

Meanwhile, the overall average premium has risen 14 percent annually. Premiums are rising as insurers pass higher claim costs on to customers.

These have increased due to increases in the value of used cars and more expensive repairs.

Julie Daniels of Compare the Market says that those over 50 often end up paying much more than they need to for coverage, because they are the least likely to change insurers when it comes time to renew.

