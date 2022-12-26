Older Americans are FIVE times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than younger people

Covid hospitalizations among American seniors are on the rise this holiday season — with experts warning that the elderly are still vulnerable to the virus.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that hospitalizations among Americans over age 70 have risen to 7.87 per 100,000 residents — nearly five times the average person.

Experts point to the slow uptake of the bivalent boosters for the Covid resurgence – with only a third of older adults having received the shot since it became available at the end of August.

The rise of Covid comes as the nation receives a reprieve from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreaks that hit in the fall — but are now cratering.

The chart to the right shows Covid hospitalizations by age group. It shows that the over-70s (purple line) make up the bulk of the withdrawals, and are also the age group where they are rising the fastest. In other groups, admissions remain low

Experts warn that the recent spate of hospitalizations could cause this Covid surge to reach the heights of the Summer Delta variant surge in 2021.

During that wave, a peak of 8.84 hospital admissions per 100,000 inhabitants over the age of 70 per day was reached.

Dr. Eric Topol, a Covid scientist at the Scripps Research Institute in California, called the rise in hospitalizations among the oldest Americans the “senior wave.”

“Right now we have built up an immunity wall against the Omicron family – between injections and previous infections and combinations thereof – which seems to serve younger people quite well,” he said. CNN.

“But the immune system of old people is not that strong.”

He warned that the ‘main culprit’ was the ‘unfortunately insufficient’ take-up rates of the bivalent booster among the elderly.

“It all points to declining immunity,” he said. “If more seniors had their booster, the effect would be minimal.”

Covid cases in the US are on the rise again, data shows, but the numbers are likely an underestimate because

Covid deaths have also risen slightly, with an average of 420 Americans now dying from the virus each day. This is well below the peaks in previous waves

Overall, Covid hospitalizations nationwide rose six percent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, the most recently available data.

On average, 1.62 per 100,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with Covid each day in the US.

The elderly have always had a significantly higher Covid risk than their younger peers

But the age gap in hospitalizations with the virus is now greater than ever before — even during the original pandemic wave when the deadly virus swept through nursing homes across America.

The elderly make up 13 percent of Covid cases, but half of hospitalizations and nearly 75 percent of deaths from the virus.

However, hospitalization rates are still generally quite low — well below that the peak in the Alpha (19.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 people) and Omicron (21.3) waves.

Covid cases in the US rose by seven percent in the week before Christmas, official data shows, with about 70,000 infections recorded each day.

This is probably an underestimate because far fewer people are being tested for the virus.

The number of deaths from the virus has also increased by nine percent in the past week, to average about 420 Americans dying from the virus each day.

The increase in Covid in China increases the risk of a new variant emerging China’s Covid cases are on the rise after the country lifted its key Covid restrictions. The exit wave has raised fears among experts that another Covid variant could emerge. Dr. Stuart Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, warned: “China has a very large population and there is limited immunity. “And that seems to be the setting where we can see an explosion of a new variant.” He added: “When we’ve seen large waves of infection, it’s often followed by the generation of new variants.” Each new infection gives the virus the chance to mutate, and it is spreading rapidly in the country of 1.4 billion people. In general, reported vaccination rates are high in the country, but booster uptake is much lower. Many injections were given more than a year ago, which means that immunity has declined. box text

Data on deaths by age group are still preliminary, but show that most deaths are among those over 85.

The increase in cases and deaths comes as US officials struggle to convince the population to receive the bivalent injections.

Only 14.6 percent of Americans have received the booster shot matched to the Omicron variety.

Among those over 65 – who are more at risk for the virus – only about a third of adults received the updated injections.

“It’s very, very concerning,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, a physician at the University of Michigan Health who specializes in infectious disease and geriatric medicine.

“There is a significant number of people who have received previous boosters who have not received these and I am afraid there is confusion, there is misinformation.

“So to seniors—and to everyone else—I say, if you haven’t gotten a boost, get a boost.”

It comes as estimates show flu and RSV cases are now on their way down after rising early this year.

In their weekly flu report today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 33,041 infections in the week ending Dec. 17, a drop of 26 percent on a weekly basis.

Cases of RSV also continued to fall to 3,554 illnesses that week — a 76 percent drop from the first week of December and a low since mid-September.

The report comes days after a CDC spokesperson warned Americans that outbreaks of respiratory disease could continue well into winter this year.

As the flu and RSV decline, Covid begins to rise – along with the bacterial infection Strep A.